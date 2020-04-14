ALLENSTOWN
Nicholas Amlaw to Brittany and Douglas M. Bower, 29 Ferry St., 04/06/2020, $147,000.
AUBURN
Strategic Contracting LLC to Matthew T. and Alana E. Hedrick, 17 Pinetree Rd., 04/01/2020, $535,000.
BEDFORD
Prabu Krishnamurthi and Deepa Vaidyanathan to Kevin and Alysia Weaver, 57 Barnside Dr., 04/06/2020, $525,000.
James J. and Kara M. Lamarche to Christine M. Graham, 40 Carriage Ln., 04/07/2020, $549,933.
Robert P. Filocco to Hyunouk and Caesfianae Hong, 57 Colonel Daniels Dr., 04/01/2020, $760,000.
Raymond A. Latulippe to Ranrdall L. and Keren M. Hawkes, 18 Curtis Ln., 04/06/2020, $260,000.
Hallgren FT and Roy V. Hallgren to Haitham S. AlAshry, 23 Edward Cir., Unit 23, 04/03/2020, $303,000.
Callahan FT and Francia A. Callahan to Daniel Mcdonnell and Maura Tuohy, 64 Federation Rd., 04/01/2020, $470,000.
WWAE Holdings LLC to Ray P. and Rachel A. Humphrey, 40 S River Rd., Unit 52, 04/02/2020, $133,000.
Preserve At West Bedford to Norman Croan and Kelly Xiajqing-Croan, 15 Sprague Mill Rd., 04/07/2020, $150,000.
421 Donald St RT and R M. Bullock to Jenton LLC, Lot 10, 04/01/2020, $200,000.
DERRY
Diane E. Dacosta to Michael Mcgivern, 45 Chester Rd., Unit L, 04/07/2020, $261,000.
James and Michele A. Cassidy to Matthew and Kristin Fortuna, 20 Cunningham Dr., 04/06/2020, $310,000.
Keith A. and Chloe Mathews to Elizabeth Legault, 36 Hunter Dr., 04/02/2020, $480,000.
John A. Stewart to Michelle L. Biscan, 1 Oak St., 04/03/2020, $255,000.
Donald G. and Robin A. Finamore to Rhonda Martins, 4 Pembroke Dr., Unit 20, 04/01/2020, $145,000.
ZV Investments LLC to Kori R. and Amy R. Bedard, Pond Rd., 04/06/2020, $380,000.
Jennifer A. Capone and Ronald E. Crispo to Victoria and Kendrick Beckwith, 15 Steven Ave., 04/01/2020, $325,000.
Joseph P. Damore and Meghan Mckinney-Damore to Kevin F. Odonnell, 25 Stonegate Ln., Unit 25, 04/03/2020, $195,000.
Gregory E. Benoit to Paul M. and Susan M. Thompson, Windham Rd., Lot 1, 04/02/2020, $120,000.
Mark Delgreco to Adams B. and Mellisa A. Mcguire, Lot 6-76-2, 04/03/2020, $465,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Kopp Margaret Marylyn Est and Rhondda E. Miller to Jennifer and John Sullivan, 28 Birch Ct, 04/01/2020, $349,000.
Selene Finance LLP to Brian Tetro and Lisa Bailey, 31 Roy St., 04/01/2020, $154,000.
Angel M. Duffina and Kimberly A. Robinson to Debra A. Lund, 5 Timberwood Dr., Unit 201, 04/02/2020, $160,933.
HOOKSETT
Mar Investments LLC to Holly M. Lawson, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 84, 04/03/2020, $306,000.
Cariman 44 LLC to Klaus and Yesenia Schuler, 12 Manor Dr., Unit C, 04/01/2020, $369,933.
LITCHFIELD
US Bank NA Tr to Triple Development LLC, 5 Riverview Cir., 04/01/2020, $287,000.
LONDONDERRY
Daniel A. and Brittany Mckelvey to Tiffany A. and Stephen R. Castles, 6 Albany Ave., 04/01/2020, $325,000.
Megan Jamer to Robert K. Jamer, 13 Karen Ln., Unit 13a, 04/01/2020, $230,000.
Dawn M. and Aaron M. Jackson to Nicole A. and Kevin M. Raymond, 16 Lantern Ln., 04/03/2020, $500,000.
Ryan Development LLC to Car Wash 11 LLC, 205 Rockingham Rd., 04/02/2020, $786,000.
Craig A. Fowler to Andrew R. and Sara M. Winslow, 11 Sadies Way, 04/01/2020, $989,933.
VP Aviation Park Dr LLC to Q Peter Nash 2004 RET and Q Peter Nash, Lot 29, 04/01/2020, $1,043,000.
MANCHESTER
Solo Real Estate LLC to Brendan P. Lawlor, 29 Ashland St., 04/02/2020, $239,200.
Sherry A. Nannis to David L. and Cindy A. Ford, 473 Bartlett St., 04/06/2020, $345,000.
Lisa Angione to Jesse Carrillo, 106 Beech Hill Ave., Unit 4, 04/01/2020, $170,000.
Timothy M. Swirko to Kristen I. and Kevin J. Callahan, 3 Edmond St., 04/07/2020, $239,933.
Kenny D. Chretien and Sylvie Chretian to Gabrielle T. and Rushi H. Panchal, 16 Estate Dr., 04/01/2020, $290,000.
39 Bremer Street LLC to Leonard A. Barros, 289 Gold St., Unit 133, 04/01/2020, $274,933.
Hines Robert L Sr Est and Stella Dlubac to Talon Enterprises LLC, Lacourse St., 04/01/2020, $166,600.
William R. and Mersedeh Netto to William W. Chow-Kwan, Lowell St., 04/01/2020, $88,000.
Andre and B Gaudreau FT and Andre C. Gaudreau to Matthew T. and Brenna J. Stanton, 62 Milford St., 04/01/2020, $350,000.
Harold and C Tankard FT and Harold O. Tankard to Bret E. Pomeroy, 795 Montgomery St., 04/06/2020, $341,333.
Jonathan and Jolene Heidebrink to John A. and Brianne Korbey, 208 Mystic St., 04/02/2020, $345,000.
J A Storey Gatchell RET and J A. Storey-Gatchell to Ashley and Victor Garcia, 6 Orchard St., 04/07/2020, $260,000.
Pamela Kichline and Janet A. StCyr to NH Home Buyers LLC, 101 Revere Ave., 04/03/2020, $185,000.
JCV Investment LLC to Alexander Charland, 41 Rimmon St., 04/01/2020, $330,000.
Aaron C. Theriault and Stephanie Y. Therieault to Ryan D. StOnge and Krystal R. Linehan, 283 Riverdale Ave., 04/03/2020, $305,000.
Mary T Beauvais RET and Mary T. Beauvais to Henry G. Lopez-Ingram, 18 Roundabout Way, Unit 8, 04/02/2020, $290,000.
STG LLC to Doreen and Edward J. Emond, 1213 S Beech St., 04/06/2020, $240,000.
Thomas and Amelia P. Pierpont to Kayla M. and Peter J. Koster, 1029 S Mammoth Rd., Unit 2, 04/01/2020, $200,000.
Craig S. and Brenda A. Geilen to Leonard C. and Jessica M. Pappas, 49 Sandy Brook St., 04/07/2020, $376,000.
Leonard L. Amburgey to Steven T Dillon IRT and Patricia A. Michal, 470 Silver St., Unit 209, 04/01/2020, $112,000.
Cormier Silver St Prop to Antonio L. Feliciano, 471 Silver St., Unit 301, 04/02/2020, $145,000.
Gally LLC to Renee Vaillancourt and Matthew Mcgruth, 29 Starburst Ln., 04/06/2020, $419,133.
Julio Eliza to Marina E. Cabrera, 49-b Union St., 04/01/2020, $182,000.
MDR Rehab and Development LLC to Robert and Christina Aubin, 223 Varney St., 04/01/2020, $222,400.
91 West Street LLC to Baxter Real Estate LLC, 91 West St., 04/01/2020, $399,933.
Joleen S. Stephen to Adam J. and Amy L. Gerow, 495 Westwood Dr., 04/02/2020, $300,000.
Derek A. and Krystal A. Ducharme to Aaron C. and Stephanie Theriault, 15 Windswept Rd., 04/03/2020, $380,000.
Mike and Chritina Brooks RET and Michael D. Brooks to Kevin M. and Veronica A. Yourell, Lot 8, 04/06/2020, $130,000.
JMF Realty LLC to Lot 2 Woodland LLC, Lot 2, 04/07/2020, $3,050,000.
MERRIMACK
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Alan D. and Nicole Fass, 1 Baldwin Ct, 04/07/2020, $500,533.
Mark E. Provencher and Scott M. Powell to Scott F. Innes, 17 Beebe Ln., 04/01/2020, $365,000.
David M. Ohlson to Dragonfly Properties LLC, Commons Merrimack Condo, Unit 61, 04/03/2020, $168,000.
Scott F. Innes to Bradley W. Smith, 47 Merrimack Dr., Unit 47, 04/01/2020, $222,533.
NASHUA
Paulo D. Dias to Fai K. Chung and Winnie Chan, 307 Amherst St., Unit 15, 04/01/2020, $190,000.
Richard L. Clark to Kathryn Porter and Lyra Clark, 9 Ayer St., 04/07/2020, $400,000.
Stephen R. and Kimberly A. Lavoie to Christy Cann and Michael Delling, 19 Colonial Ave., 04/07/2020, $352,000.
Janet Lynch to Kevin E. Lake and Donnalene Reardon, 32 Dublin Ave., 04/02/2020, $431,000.
Andrew R. Hall to James W. and Malgorzata E. Richard, 17 Ducas Ave., 04/02/2020, $405,000.
Donnalene Reardon to Brian Dognazzi, 22 Foxmoor Cir., Unit 22, 04/02/2020, $249,933.
Barbara J. Foran to David K. Briskman and Robin A. Westfield, Legdewood Hills Condo, Unit 294, 04/03/2020, $245,000.
Cody R. and Diane M. Hamm to Ketan Supanekar and Madbhuoora Kulkarni, 4 Lowther Pl, Unit 4, 04/02/2020, $390,000.
Ellen P. Constant to Michael C. and Michelle H. Constant, 100 Lund Rd., 04/01/2020, $350,000.
Daniel L. Needleman and Sheryl Doyle to Michelle Jamieson, 44 Ridgefield Dr., 04/01/2020, $67,933.
Bradford and Nicole M. Fresia to Michael Dobrinski, 10 St.rawberry Bank Rd., Unit 16, 04/02/2020, $139,000.
Juan Sanchez and Ana Barrientos to Michael P. Gurnari, 98 Walnut St., 04/03/2020, $250,000.
Vishwakkarma LLC to P Panditaradhya-Munshi and Rashmi Prasad, Lot 4-4, 04/06/2020, $143,000.
Gagnon RT and Michael D. Tancreti to David and Lorraine Farrell, Lot 2873, 04/06/2020, $550,000.
Marlene J. Colerico to Philip J. and Beth A. Joseph, Lot 2, 04/07/2020, $62,000.
NEW BOSTON
Twin Bridge Land Mgmt LLC to David J. and Christal M. Provencher, 114 Foxberry Dr., 04/06/2020, $459,933.
Michele L Merron RET and Michele L. Merron to Douglas J. Macintosh, 440 Francestown Rd., 04/07/2020, $350,000.
Liam T. and Margaret G. Mcgann to Lance D. and Valerie D. Emond, 1 Old Coach Rd., 04/02/2020, $310,000.
PEMBROKE
Elizabeth A. Jackson to Hannah L. and Nathan A. Winslow, 352 Beacon Hill Rd., Unit A, 04/01/2020, $250,000.
RAYMOND
Charles and Beth Christie to David J. and Judith A. Bielecki, 55 Batchelder Rd., 04/02/2020, $310,000.
Patricia A. and Ray T. Cook to Russell Hammond, Green Rd., 04/02/2020, $70,000.
Marguerite M Melanson RET and Marguerite M. Melanson to Brittany Stuart and Joseph Grodin, 161 Route 27, 04/06/2020, $242,000.
WEARE
Charles Oconnor to Dawn M. Cookson and Darrin B. Demo, Campground Condo, Unit 1, 04/03/2020, $25,000.
Peacok Hill Road LLC to Jason M. Hersch and Ashley J. Pepelis, 35 Chuck St. S, 04/03/2020, $374,000.
Jake B. and Jessica E. Potter to Bryanna and Karen Phillips, 1761 River Rd., 04/01/2020, $255,933.
Donald and Kari Watford to Gabreal A. Dano and Yoshie R. Altamirano, 107 Sherwood Forest Rd., 04/01/2020, $303,000.