ALLENSTOWN
Chelia M. Thorpe to Scott and Wendy Freeman, 70 New Rye Rd., 8/20/2021, $470,000.
AUBURN
Jemco Properties LLC to Jason G. and Sarah A. Teufel, 80 Juniper Cir., 8/16/2021, $689,933.
BEDFORD
Kristen L. Wenzel to Connor M. and Lucille C. Barry, 9 3 Corners Rd., 8/18/2021, $530,000.
Christopher L. and Wendy J. Emerson to David R. Doyle, 11 Beaver Ln., 8/20/2021, $500,000.
Christopher S. and Anna E. Duffy to Colby and Avery Aiken, 8 Canary Ln., 8/16/2021, $725,000.
Brian A Miron RET and Brian A. Miron to Marlow FT and Sean P. Marlow, 73 Cortland Dr., 8/20/2021, $907,133.
Kevin M Casey RET and Kevin M. Casey to David and Emilie J. Ellaway-Lunn, 63 Hardy Rd., 8/17/2021, $765,000.
Hannaford FT and Joseph F. Hannaford to Kimberley Jackson and Sally A. Barowski, 36 Hickory Ln., 8/17/2021, $616,000.
Andrew Hanson and Sara Bozorg to Christopher G. and Kristen L. Roberts, 22 Mcafee Farm Rd., 8/17/2021, $800,000.
Kenneth and Nancy Hollis to Cynthia M. and Carl J. Rousseau, 13 Old Coventry Ln., 8/17/2021, $500,000.
Paul S Reihms RET and Paul S. Reihms to George Bevis and Jennifer Hollis, 7 Privet Hedge Ln., 8/17/2021, $575,000.
Preserve At West Bedford to Rick and Lizete Medeiros, Pulpit Rd., 8/19/2021, $285,933.
Devan J Quinn IRT and Seth E. Ellis to Harte Properties LLC, 360 Route 101, Unit 4b, 8/17/2021, $187,000.
Anne M. Bonaparte-Krogh to Kellie Averell and Michael S. Dwyer, 11 Saint Andrews Dr., Unit 11, 8/18/2021, $505,000.
Matthew H. and Judy Kollmorgen to Matthew J. and Alison R. Salafia, 15 Whitney Ct., 8/16/2021, $925,000.
CANDIA
Brian J. and Natividad C. Mcguire to Jordan M. and Deanna M. Lefton, 550 Chester Tpke., 8/16/2021, $440,000.
Jason R. and Renee M. Hall to Kevin J. and Jordyn M. Philbrick, 734 High St., 8/20/2021, $430,000.
Diamond Edge Rlty and Dev LLC to Daniel P. and Sara E. Shahan, 29 Old Manchester Rd., 8/20/2021, $564,933.
Christine K. Watson to Emily and Stuart Wobbe, 51 Winslow Ln., 8/19/2021, $620,000.
CHESTER
Signature Homes LLC to Matthew and Shawna Knapp, 131 Jenkins Farm Rd., 8/19/2021, $512,133.
William W. and Corinna L. Reishus to Paul C. and Jodi S. Childs, 413 Lane Rd., 8/20/2021, $515,000.
Mark W. and Andrea G. Rogers to Cynthia A. Clark and Cathryn Reed, 201 Villager Rd., Unit 201, 8/19/2021, $345,000.
DEERFIELD
Sonia J. Virgue to John P. and Alexandra Miles, 91 Griffin Rd., 8/16/2021, $285,000.
Dana E. and Katelyn J. Galvin to Richard E. and Kathleen S. Manzi, 319 North Rd., 8/19/2021, $512,533.
MDGF LLC to Tukcor RE and Dev Co Inc, Lot 141, 8/20/2021, $100,000.
DERRY
Brandi R. and Justin J. Connor to Paul and Elibel Abanilla, 81 Bypass 28, 8/18/2021, $460,000.
Adam R. and Alexia Teixeira to Jason A. and Cassandra L. Duncan, 4 Crescent St., 8/16/2021, $370,000.
Tesuj LLC to Suryakant R. Patel, 97 E Broadway., Unit 6, 8/19/2021, $139,933.
John Carvalho to Kathleen Taylor and Patricia Dimeo, 25 English Range Rd., Unit L, 8/20/2021, $270,000.
Richard J. Depasquale to Jeffrey T. and Norah B. Richards, 7 Fox Hollow Rd., 8/20/2021, $500,000.
Paul C. and Jodi S. Childs to Stephanie and Nicholas V. Cenatiempo, 48 Old Chester Rd., 8/19/2021, $480,000.
Joseph H. and Teresa Oberkrieser to Lisa M. Debenedetto, 1 Pembroke Dr., Unit 12, 8/18/2021, $130,533.
Justin M. Coombes to Gregory J. and Kelsey Hanafin, 17 Silvestri Cir., Unit 14, 8/16/2021, $210,000.
William S. Robinson to Matthew Galezowski and Alexandra M. Dellanno, 20 Spinnaker Dr., 8/20/2021, $510,000.
Thomas and Angelica Casey to Allison and Justin Charles, 40 Windham Rd., 8/18/2021, $435,000.
Kevin Quinn to Ian C. and Amanda L. Lemke, 8/16/2021, $385,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Tara A. and James D. Perrotti to Shari Ashton and Shanon P. Goff, 205 Black Brook Rd., 8/17/2021, $530,066.
Phyllis A Kupchup RET and Phyllis A. Kupchup to Kathleen Edwards RET and Kathleen Edwards, 3 Clydesdale Ct., Unit A, 8/20/2021, $237,533.
Bryan Yagual to Abou M. and Hannah C. Essa, 141 Edmond St., 8/16/2021, $370,000.
Roland L. and Pauline S. Morin to William L. and Shirley W. Sestito, 19 Foch St., 8/19/2021, $400,000.
Lynne Callander to William C. Curran, 520 Mast Rd., 8/17/2021, $350,000.
Berthol D Boucher RET and Berthol D. Boucher to Catherine A. Morrison and Thomas P. Mcgrail, 388 Tibbetts Hill Rd., 8/16/2021, $385,000.
Martin W. Crook to Briana M. and Matthew C. Simoneau, 188 Tirrell Hill Rd., 8/20/2021, $365,000.
HOOKSETT
John W. and Kathleen J. Pieroni to Elizabeth Pieroni and Jonah Schulte, 26 Autumn Run., 8/18/2021, $475,000.
Stinson Hills LLC to Brendan M. and Laura Langton, 32 Colleen Cir., 8/16/2021, $597,133.
Patricia A. Martineau to Sirron Development LLC, Dartmouth St., 8/16/2021, $215,000.
Robyn Ficek to Marcel Lebel, Hale Ave., 8/20/2021, $135,000.
NTD Sales LLC to Carfive Realty LLC, 1378 Hooksett Rd., 8/19/2021, $855,000.
Diana K. and Joseph L. Eckert to Anton and Avalon Zymin, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 272, 8/20/2021, $269,000.
Simonne Dusseault to Eric S. and Larkan M. Parker, 3 Mammoth Rd., 8/19/2021, $412,000.
Alain G Breault RET and Alain G. Breault to Maurice G. and Sylvie F. Beauchesne, 4 Rockforest Dr., 8/20/2021, $675,000.
Susan L. Orr and Joseph Webster to Malak E. Ali and Muneir E. Elbashir, 39 Sherwood Dr., 8/17/2021, $360,000.
LITCHFIELD
Nicholas and Christina E. Connors to Lindsey R. Dyer and Stephen A. Brown, 108 Charles Bancroft Hwy., 8/17/2021, $460,000.
A and Kristin Rowlands RET and Anthony Rowlands to John W. and Tanis Mckinnon, 2 Colonial Dr., 8/20/2021, $655,000.
Catman FT and Stephen R. Catman to Allen D. and Irma Hanna, 16 Cutler Rd., 8/18/2021, $525,000.
K and M Developers LLC to Karen and Loren M. Ward, 10 Firefly Way, 8/16/2021, $659,933.
C D Israel RET and Christine D. Israel to Jennifer M. Byrne and Scott A. Cooper, 44 Naticook Ave., 8/16/2021, $640,000.
Eric L. and Claudia M. Slaney to Bryana and Brian Scolamiero, 55 Pilgrim Dr., Unit 1, 8/20/2021, $652,933.
LONDONDERRY
D and M Keefe FT and Douglas W. Keefe to Keep Smiling T and Sandram Luther, 2 Bittersweet Ln., 8/16/2021, $626,000.
Lorden Commons LLC to Timothy and Maura A. Mahoney, 21 Clover Ln., 8/16/2021, $624,933.
Alan P. and Susan M. Robinson to Jeremy and Jennifer Walter, 21 Elwood Rd., 8/18/2021, $505,000.
Shannon L. Ryan to Juan and Natasha Santana, 79 Granite St., Unit 79, 8/19/2021, $215,000.
Donald F. and Patricia A. Dupaul to Anthony Leggeri and Mackenzie Conceny, 13 Grapevine Cir., 8/20/2021, $575,000.
Andrew and Ceu Wentzel to James and Chelsey Grant, 259 High Range Rd., 8/20/2021, $460,000.
Joshua W. Lown and Whitney Shilton-Lown to Linda Duquette, 18 Holly Ln., Unit 18, 8/16/2021, $220,000.
Philip M. and Linda S. Geiger to James R. and Deborah A. Arbo, 16 Isabella Dr., 8/19/2021, $695,000.
Michael Dula to John Fitzgerald and Elizabeth A. Caruso, 9 King Charles Dr., 8/16/2021, $530,000.
William and Ashley Wolfgang to Kevin J. Bergeron and Vanessa R. Guerin, 64 Mammoth Rd., 8/20/2021, $451,000.
Margaret M. Ryan to David M. and Robin R. Hall, 169 Pillsbury Rd., 8/16/2021, $340,000.
Paul R. Cameron to Eric and Rebecca J. Cooper, 56 Stonehenge Rd., 8/20/2021, $335,000.
Donald M. and Karolina T. Smith to David D. Court, 24 Tanager Way, 8/16/2021, $650,000.
Alex M. Lambert to Lourence R. Smith and Kailua Kona, 55 Winding Pond Rd., Unit 55, 8/20/2021, $360,000.
Trevor Merrill to Stephanie M. Busby, 112 Winterwood Dr., Unit 112, 8/20/2021, $305,000.
MANCHESTER
Krystal and Demetrios Mitkonis to Tiffany E. Tsellos and Peter Tselios, 381 Aaron Dr., 8/20/2021, $462,000.
Laurence D. Sevigny to Charles Novak, 424 Amherst St., 8/19/2021, $375,000.
Sylvio L. and Cecile M. Dupuis to Benjamin Goley and Arielle Longhi-Goley, Amory St., 8/18/2021, $277,533.
Larry Moreira to William D. Spillane, 33 Andrew St., Unit 30, 8/19/2021, $159,933.
Michael D. Gramatikas to Kyra Laberge and Caleb Bernier, 37-41 Arah St., 8/19/2021, $250,000.
Kcd Properties LLC to Jonathan S. Green, 77 Batchelder Ave., Unit A, 8/20/2021, $177,533.
LMB Properties LLC to Beach Again LLC, 153 Beech St., 8/18/2021, $490,000.
520 Beech Street LLC to 3375 Cap Beech Street LLC, 520 Beech St., 8/20/2021, $448,733.
LMC Partners LLC to Amanda and Craig Field, 388 Belmont St., 8/17/2021, $361,533.
Kit Hansen and Kathy Ireland to Richard and Caroline Racine, 190 Blodget St., 8/20/2021, $365,000.
Morris and Leslie Donahue to Robin Thapa, Brown Ave., Lot 17, 8/19/2021, $114,000.
Daniel Patit to Holmes Realty LLC, 525 Calef Rd., 8/17/2021, $119,000.
MMS 2019 T and Matthew M. Sink to Olive Investments LLC, 525 Calef Rd., 8/20/2021, $90,000.
Daniel Patit to Holmes Realty LLC, 535 Calef Rd., Unit 26, 8/17/2021, $119,000.
MMS 2019 T and Matthew M. Sink to Olive Investments LLC, 535 Calef Rd., 8/20/2021, $90,000.
MMS 2019 T and Matthew M. Sink to Olive Investments LLC, 545 Calef Rd., Unit 15, 8/20/2021, $90,000.
Daniel Patit to Holmes Realty LLC, 545 Calef Rd., 8/17/2021, $119,000.
Daniel Patit to Holmes Realty LLC, 555 Calef Rd., 8/17/2021, $119,000.
MMS 2019 T and Matthew M. Sink to Olive Investments LLC, 555 Calef Rd., 8/20/2021, $90,000.
Margaret C. Thornby and Robert R. Thornhy to Jason M. Callahan, 71 Calvert Cir., 8/16/2021, $370,000.
Jonathan and Susan E. Posner to Robert J. and Estalee B. Marchessault, 32 Camelot Dr., 8/20/2021, $464,933.
Karen J. and Steven M. Hernandez to Tiffany E. and Matthew D. Forsing, 22 Crawford St., 8/16/2021, $296,600.
Darryl F. Holdsworth to Heather Tassone and Nicholas Phillips, 65 Douglas St., 8/19/2021, $365,000.
Renee C. Hurst to Polly Anna and Ronald Bath, 90-232 Eastern Ave., Unit 301, 8/19/2021, $169,933.
Tami L. Dailing to Barbara J. Polvin and Thomas P. Potvin, 265 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 213, 8/16/2021, $240,000.
Judith A. Lavallee to Christina Martel, 30 English Village Rd., Unit 202, 8/18/2021, $151,000.
Andrew R. and Ariel C. Ulbin to David S. Recupero, 90 Essex St., 8/18/2021, $250,000.
Jenna Reis and William Jamieson to Sean W. and Kelly H. Mcnamara, 49 Everett St., 8/20/2021, $485,000.
Jessica and Nicholas Surprenant to Samar Lama and Indira Pradhan, 33 Exeter Ave., 8/20/2021, $305,000.
Darryl J. Durand to Tara L. Harrington, 128 Fox Hollow Way, Unit 128, 8/18/2021, $270,000.
William D. Spillane to Dustin J. Dilger, 58 Golfview Dr., Unit 58, 8/19/2021, $205,000.
Anthony Casiano and Areej Alarajy to Odilon G. Ruiz and Jesina L. Cruz, 100 Grand Ave., 8/16/2021, $325,000.
Theodore A. Arcidi to Ariel C. and Andrew R. Ulbin, 160 Gray St., 8/19/2021, $350,000.
Jenton LLC to MDR Rehab and Dev LLC, Hall St., 8/16/2021, $165,000.
Regions First LLC to Dendros Realty Co LLC, Hall St., 8/20/2021, $1,555,000.
Regions First LLC to Dendros Realty Co LLC, 455 Hanover St., 8/20/2021, $1,555,000.
Royal Mystic Prop LLC to Rashed Chowdhury and Rifat Ahmed, 172 Hayward St., 8/19/2021, $270,000.
Sylvio L. and Cecile M. Dupuis to Benjamin Goley and Arielle Longhi-Goley, 422 Hevey St., 8/18/2021, $277,533.
Allen FT and Richard E. Allen to Shannon P. Richardson and Alec G. Misiph, 574 Huse Rd., 8/18/2021, $389,933.
222-224 Lake Ave LLC to Hutz LLC, 222-224 Lake Ave., Unit 1785, 8/19/2021, $860,000.
222-224 Lake Ave LLC to Hutz LLC, 222-224 Lake Ave., Unit 1598, 8/19/2021, $860,000.
222-224 Lake Ave LLC to Hutz LLC, 222-224 Lake Ave., Unit 1753, 8/19/2021, $860,000.
Darrell F. Moreau and Isabelle Joseph to Brian Mazzola, 1826 Lake Shore Rd., 8/17/2021, $480,000.
Daniel Patit to Holmes Realty LLC, Laurel Ridge Condo, Unit 26, 8/17/2021, $119,000.
Jenton LLC to MDR Rehab and Dev LLC, Laurel St., 8/16/2021, $165,000.
Vanessa J. Talasazan to Janet Wong, 352 Lowell St., 8/17/2021, $330,000.
Bethen O. Canelas to Ksenia Wood and Arjun Gibson, 184 Mast Rd., 8/17/2021, $242,000.
David M. and Denise M. Montminy to Svetlana Kats, 1 Northbrook Dr., 8/17/2021, $186,000.
LMB Properties LLC to 430 Notre Dame LLC, 430 Notre Dame Ave., 8/19/2021, $600,000.
Robert H. Miller and Carolyn A. Koegler to Jarod A. Mills and Rebecca G. Williams, 264 Oak St., 8/17/2021, $350,000.
Justin A. Ford to Novia FT and Frank Cimler, Oakdale Ave., Lot 3, 8/18/2021, $235,000.
Joseph Juza Jr RET and John Juza to Mark Paradis, 67 Purchase St., 8/16/2021, $263,000.
Lisa A. and Daniel J. Sullivan to Erik Guzzo, 571 Ray St., 8/18/2021, $479,000.
Chris H. and Jennifer L. Park to Andy Mejja, 754 Rimmon St., 8/18/2021, $360,000.
Towers FT and Russell A. Towers to Robert W. Edwards, Riverwalk Way, Lot 7d, 8/16/2021, $440,000.
Peter N. and Colin Martens to Sheila N. Ramos, 50 S Belmont St., 8/16/2021, $357,533.
Sharon L. Poirier to Warren E. Miller and Christopher D. Taylor, 247 S Jewett St., 8/16/2021, $300,000.
Justin A. Ford to Novia FT and Frank Cimler, S Maple St., Lot 3, 8/18/2021, $235,000.
Alfred and Edna Landry FT and Irene C. Sherburda to Jeffrey J. Metcalf, 135 Sagamore St., 8/17/2021, $409,000.
David L. Hendry to Jeffrey Christensen and Hannah Bond, 57 Shaw St., 8/16/2021, $335,000.
Michelle Roberge to Jennifer A. and Carroll L. Dorman, 470 Silver St., Unit 111, 8/20/2021, $165,000.
Jonathan Clay to Kathryn E. Lawrence, 20 Smyth Ln., 8/18/2021, $389,933.
Michael G. Lacerte and Anna Nguyen to Amanda L. Smith, 48 Tarbell St., 8/16/2021, $270,000.
LBG Holdings LLC to Franny and Joey LLC, 689 Union St., Unit 1, 8/18/2021, $290,000.
Darin and Susan Mantia to Elvis I. DeLosSantos and Neydi M. Lopez, 341 W Mitchell St., 8/16/2021, $393,933.
Jocelyn A. Collins to Jennifer Botelho, 85 Warner St., Unit 85, 8/16/2021, $240,533.
Renaud and Diane Therrien to 39 Bremer Street LLC, 72 Westminster St., Unit 108, 8/18/2021, $71,000.
Matthew A. Bouvier to Michael Mathai and Cicily Miele, 51 Woodcrest Ct., 8/17/2021, $364,000.
MERRIMACK
Justin R. Corriveau to Lauren Adams, 9 Arlington St., Unit 9, 8/18/2021, $260,000.
Michael and Kimberly Griffin to Ashley Liotti, 2 Autumn Ln., 8/19/2021, $492,000.
Daniel M. and Laurie A. Skibba to 16 Autumn Ln LLC, 16 Autumn Ln., 8/16/2021, $426,000.
Mason Rd LLC to Alexander Y. Stokes, 102 Bean Rd., Unit 145-1, 8/20/2021, $560,000.
Christopher J. Skirkey to Andrew W. Nelson, 7 Berry Ln., 8/16/2021, $350,000.
Chestnut Hill Prop LLC to Patricia Lanier, Captain Bannon Cir., 8/18/2021, $185,000.
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Nicholas and Siobhain M. Klassen, 9 Cider Ct., 8/20/2021, $580,000.
Robin L. Clark to Tara A. and James D. Perrotti, 4 Crown Point Cir., Unit 4, 8/17/2021, $412,533.
Vitaliy and Irina Biley to George R. and Lois M. Dieter, 17 Dunstable Cir., Unit 17, 8/16/2021, $550,000.
Stephen D. and Katelin P. Pimentel to Michael Pellitteri and Kathryn Trecartin, 47 E Ridge Rd., Unit 47, 8/16/2021, $245,000.
Streif LLC to Tricia J. and George D. Amelio, 2 Hearth Ct., 8/20/2021, $399,933.
Green Rock Invs LLC to Christopher Mulian, 42 Merrimack Dr., Unit 42, 8/20/2021, $275,000.
Mrrimack RT and Nissim Joseph to Eromeno LLC, Star Dr., 8/19/2021, $885,000.
Amie L. Gureckis to Evan G. Jones, 14 Turnbuckle Ln., Unit 136, 8/18/2021, $209,933.
Deborah K. Cole to Justin R. and Marija N. Corriveau, 11 Westborn Dr., 8/18/2021, $550,000.
David M. Connolly to Albert E. Donkoh, 56 Wire Rd., 8/20/2021, $360,000.
Grady 2014 FT and John J. Grady to Charles Avrett-Weiss, 7 Woodward Rd., 8/20/2021, $395,000.
Hampshire Ventures Inc to Benjamin W. and Lesley Gottlieb, 8/19/2021, $648,533.
NASHUA
Brandon S. and Stephanie L. Fillion to Chinthasith Savanhmixay, 11 Bailey St., 8/16/2021, $430,000.
Donna W. Garvey to Agnes R. Sharpe, 97 Bowers St., 8/19/2021, $272,000.
Julie A. Miller to Shannon N. and Richard Walker, 14 Caldwell Rd., 8/16/2021, $360,000.
Donovan Bryan T Sr Est and Christopher R. Donovan to Irina Volkov, 187 Cannongate 3, Unit 187, 8/19/2021, $180,000.
BC Ad Properties LLC to Kuma Nashua LLC, Central St., 8/17/2021, $5, 200,000.
BC Ad Properties LLC to Kuma Nashua LLC, 44 Chestnut St., 8/17/2021, $5, 200,000.
BC Ad Properties LLC to Kuma Nashua LLC, 46 Chestnut St., 8/17/2021, $5, 200,000.
BC Ad Properties LLC to Kuma Nashua LLC, 48 Chestnut St., 8/17/2021, $5, 200,000.
Dragonfly RET and Carol A. Whitaker to Mary F. Vallerand, 116 Concord St., 8/16/2021, $385,000.
Jeffrey T. and Janice G. Wilcoxson to Judith A. Morgan and Elizabeth D. Newman, 4 Custer Cir., 8/16/2021, $272,000.
Gelinas FT and Allen D. Gelinas to Wayne Thompson, 140 E Dunstable Rd., 8/18/2021, $610,000.
BC Ad Properties LLC to Kuma Nashua LLC, 102-104 E Hollis St., 8/17/2021, $5, 200,000.
Rishi V. Kurra to Praveen Kodakkad and Priya Palliyalil, 11 Esquire Cir., Unit 11, 8/18/2021, $315,000.
Teresa M. Lister to EJR Homes Inc, 8 Essex St., 8/16/2021, $290,000.
Veena Khattak RET and Veena Khattak to Mcco T and Roy W. Chien, 11 Forsythia Dr., 8/17/2021, $600,000.
Ravi K. Bodduluru and Kiranmayee Manthapuri to Gayathri Parthasarathy and Anand Balaji Srinivasan, 33 Georgetown Dr., Unit 33, 8/18/2021, $424,133.
Adam W. and Cheryl A. Mandell to Brett and Caroline Morris, 53 Gillis St., 8/16/2021, $425,000.
BC Ad Properties LLC to Kuma Nashua LLC, 26 Hanover St., 8/17/2021, $5, 200,000.
Knight 2018 T and Marian T. Knight to Allison Ohare, 29 Harris St., 8/19/2021, $410,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Lorraine D. Judd, 2 Henry David Dr., Unit 408, 8/16/2021, $319,933.
Bilel Jamoussi to Michael J. and Meredith A. Mahoney, 7 Jared Cir., Unit 7, 8/18/2021, $415,000.
Dale A. Stone and Dawn A. Duff to Christine L. and Robert T. Schweizer, 30 Laurel Ct., Unit 30, 8/18/2021, $320,000.
Michael White to Manuel and Brenda Cordeiro, 6 Lee Ann St., 8/16/2021, $220,000.
Lacy Eileen C Est and Cheryl J. Batherwich to Arun and Cincy A. Sunny, 3 Mystic Ct., 8/19/2021, $580,000.
Robert K Herring RET and Robert K. Herring to David E. Rodriguez, 2 New Haven Dr., Unit E301, 8/19/2021, $212,000.
Justine Simpson to Ana Victoria and Matthew Vitorino, 23 Nottingham Dr., 8/18/2021, $400,000.
Courtney D. Rodriguez to Taylor J. Summit and Aaron J. Delande, 11 Profile Cir., Unit 11, 8/17/2021, $255,000.
Mohamad M. EiGhouch and Abeer O. Iskandarani to Richard Santos, 9 Ramora Dr., 8/18/2021, $600,000.
Marie S. Rice to Forrest G. Chesley and Patricia J. Keil, 8 Reservoir St., 8/18/2021, $450,000.
Rachel K. and Andrew Garant to Derek Hill and Shannon M. Blaser, 66 Ridge Rd., 8/17/2021, $425,000.
BC Ad Properties LLC to Kuma Nashua LLC, Ridge St., 8/17/2021, $5, 200,000.
Stephen and Sherri Torla to Joseph A. and Stormy A. Gulino, 27 Roy St., 8/20/2021, $460,000.
Chamroeun Chan and Jenny Tim to Gerald and Mellisa Newcomb, 5 Spruce St., 8/16/2021, $350,000.
Wendy J. Crouse to Minhua Liu and Funan Shi, 2 Strawberry Bank Rd., Unit 6, 8/17/2021, $163,000.
William R. Lincoln to Rabiah Hussin and Nuralam B. Haque, 5 Tammy Cir., 8/17/2021, $330,000.
BC Ad Properties LLC to Kuma Nashua LLC, 17 Tolles St., 8/17/2021, $5, 200,000.
Edmund W. and Fredrick E. King to Deirami A. Caba and Samael R. Salazar-Lopez, 57 Vine St., 8/20/2021, $265,000.
Burtsell FT 2011 and Russell L. Burtsell to Everett Gamache, 122 Westwood Dr., 8/19/2021, $375,000.
BC Ad Properties LLC to Kuma Nashua LLC, 35-37 Whitney St., 8/17/2021, $5,200,000.
BC Ad Properties LLC to Kuma Nashua LLC, 40-42 Worcester St., 8/17/2021, $5,200,000.
NEW BOSTON
William and S Sestito RET and William L. Sestito to Peter R. and Lori A. Bobich, 15 Boulder Dr., 8/19/2021, $415,000.
Marcy B Smith LT and Marcy B. Smith to Demetrios and Krystal A. Mitkonis, 190 Carriage Rd., 8/20/2021, $765,000.
Stephen A. Whipple to Green Rock Invs LLC, 100 Dennison Rd., 8/17/2021, $172,400.
PEMBROKE
Cindy L. and Robert Gelinas to Rebecca S. Powers, 495 4th Range Rd., 8/17/2021, $400,000.
Deborah Liebel to Mazzaglia FT and Barry T. Mazzaglia, 328 Academy Rd., 8/20/2021, $351,000.
Kurt M. Ehler to Russell Bardsley, 426 Buck St., 8/20/2021, $370,000.
Evelyn M Morrison RET and Evelyn M. Morrison to Stacy A. Pelletier and Kelly A. Randlett, 414 Girard Ave., 8/16/2021, $327,000.
RAYMOND
Jacob and Jaime Felder to Leslie A. and Adam M. Colucci, 31 Batchelder Rd., 8/16/2021, $385,000.
Mary E. Williams to Raimundo R. and Joy R. DaSilva, 6 Blueberry Hill Rd., 8/18/2021, $350,000.
Gerald Hipke to John F. Peront and Jennifer Rilla-Peront, 131 Green Rd., 8/20/2021, $370,333.
WEARE
Darin and Kristen Allen to Brittnee B. Limongiello and Kacie L. Figary, 70 Hoit Mill Rd., 8/17/2021, $246,000.
Nicholas Roussel to Justin Coombes, 21 River Rd., 8/16/2021, $280,000.