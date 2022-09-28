AUBURN
Kevin T. Brown to Grant T. and Alexandra L. Broom, 7 Cricket Ln., 9/16/2022, $760,000.
BEDFORD
Fromuth FT and August B. Fromuth to Tyler S. and Katie L. Geery, 19 Beaver Ln., 9/16/2022, $950,000.
Bruce J. and Jennifer M. Landry to Eric R. and Alison Heiden, 107 Camelot Dr., 9/12/2022, $725,000.
G and E Properties LLC to Kurt H. and Carole K. Huxel, 162 County Rd., 9/13/2022, $432,533.
Gia F. Florian to Robert and Jennifer Ingham, 7 Dorothys Way, 9/12/2022, $1,125,000.
Donato Dirocco and Donald Lamoureux to Michael and Jessica Mackay, 5 French Dr., 9/14/2022, $760,000.
Mark E. and Marie Barrow to Laurent H Jean RET and Laurent H. Jean, 25 Powder Hill Rd., 9/16/2022, $900,000.
Nicole M. and Colby R. Chauvette to Nicholas L. Piccola, 328 Wallace Rd., 9/14/2022, $650,000.
CANDIA
Kevin D. Whitmore to Eric Marion, 467 North Rd., 9/12/2022, $695,000.
Shawn S. Murphy to John M. Jr and Tanneh M. Saigbah, 621 Old Candia Rd., 9/13/2022, $540,000.
Jeffrey S Kantor RET and Theodore M. Medrek to Alu and Sam Holdings LLC, 250 Raymond Rd., 9/13/2022, $285,000.
Jeffrey S Kantor RET and Theodore M. Medrek to Alu and Sam Holdings LLC, 286 Raymond Rd., 9/13/2022, $492,000.
CHESTER
John B. Obrian Jr to Cameron S. Obrian Jr, 63 Derry Rd., 9/14/2022, $320,000.
Peter D. and Kellie D. Doherty to Travis F. and Brittany A. Durning, 11 Donna St., 9/13/2022, $472,000.
DEERFIELD
GDK Real Properties LLC to R S and Lisa L Miyara RET and Richard S. Miyara, Pleasant Lk., 9/15/2022, $1,025,000.
Gaff Realty LLC to GDK Real Properties LLC, 4 Pond View Ln., 9/16/2022, $990,000.
John A Crowley RET and John A. Crowley to Harvey and Echalk FT and Michael P. Echalk, 2 Ridge View Ln., 9/14/2022, $1,475,000.
Laura Lane Properties Inc to Amanda E. and Michael P. Macnally, 5 Summer Pasture Ln., 9/16/2022, $449,933.
DERRY
Dodge Linda M Est and Robert Dodge Jr to A and W Properties LLC, 5 Bill St., 9/16/2022, $250,000.
David Cheney to 156 Chester LLC, 156 Chester Rd., 9/16/2022, $240,000.
James P. Morgan and Paul M. Freitas to Matthew D. and Emma B. Hickey, 5 Eastgate Rd., 9/12/2022, $1,340,000.
Jesse T. and Bonni J. Nicoli to William and Andrea Begin, 4 Florence St., 9/15/2022, $311,000.
Ouellette FT 2016 and Alex Ouellette to Mary M. Otoole, 13 Meadowbrook Rd., 9/13/2022, $570,000.
Stepping Stones Rlty LLC to Jason and Rebekah Bustin, 22 Mill Rd., Unit L, 9/16/2022, $310,000.
Charles W. Eshbach to Phillip and Debra J. Beneker, 33 Pemigewasset Cir., Unit 33, 9/12/2022, $565,000.
John P. Benoit to 24 South Manager LLC, 24 South Ave., 9/15/2022, $500,000.
21 Bedford Place LLC to Mary R. Richards and Nicholas Ramirez, 9 Sundown Dr., Unit A, 9/12/2022, $315,000.
Jignesh K. and Kentaben S. Patel to Savanna M. Hill, 13 Tiger Tail Cir., Unit R, 9/16/2022, $325,000.
Rosemarie Ventola to Adam K. Tonnesen, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 194, 9/13/2022, $170,000.
DUNBARTON
Countryside Homes LLC to James B. and Teresa Knight, Stark Hwy S., 9/12/2022, $223,000.
James K. and Doris K. Dillingham to Walter J. 3rd and Julie A. Baronas, 123 Stark Hwy S., 9/14/2022, $845,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Gregoire FT 2022S and Trayce Gregoire to Shawn M. Snook and Sarah I. Farrell, 54 Center St., 9/12/2022, $480,000.
Gregoire FT 2022S and Trayce Gregoire to Shawn M. Snook and Sarah I. Farrell, 56 Center St., 9/12/2022, $480,000.
Paul R. Auguste to Michael and Lauren Ponti, 11 Marion St., 9/13/2022, $395,000.
Kris A. and Carol A. Bushey to Kristen N. Jordan, 26 Pershing St., 9/14/2022, $365,000.
1776 Associates Inc to Deogratias Mwano, 152 S Mast St., 9/16/2022, $440,000.
Shirley Hill LLC to David Vaillancourt, 516 Shirley Hill Rd., 9/16/2022, $910,000.
Peter L. Marquis and Janet Folsom to Mary E. Rogers, 5 Timberwood Dr., Unit 301, 9/15/2022, $228,000.
HOOKSETT
Heather and Matthew Flader to Caitrin L. Brisson and Alfred T. Howard, 18 Helen Dr., 9/14/2022, $525,000.
Pamela Holt to Andrew Cavanaugh and Emily Favaloro, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 427, 9/16/2022, $289,000.
Manchester Sand Gravel to Public Svc Co Of NH, 21 Lehoux Dr., 9/15/2022, $5, 000,000.
Gail S Barker RET and Gail S. Barker to Robert C. Belanger and Taylor H. Barker, 15 Maple St., 9/15/2022, $296,000.
William and Rosalind Palmer to Christopher R. Gustafson, 26 Morrill Rd., 9/16/2022, $375,000.
SJB Development LLC to Craig R StPierre RET and Craig Stpierre, 26 Riverside St., 9/16/2022, $130,000.
Guay Raymond K Est and Joyce A. Hopper to Dylan J. Desroches, 1293 Smyth Rd., 9/15/2022, $301, 875.
Allard Casey J RET and Casey J. Allard to Gideon Adams, 11 Viewpoint Dr., 9/15/2022, $580,000.
LITCHFIELD
D P and J Gallant RET and Annmarie Reczko to Mary A. Tozlowski, 7 Dixon Dr., Unit 7, 9/15/2022, $355,000.
Gertrudis Lemmens to Maryann Hall RET and Maryann Hall, 33 Old Stage Rd., Unit 33, 9/13/2022, $350,000.
LONDONDERRY
Peter J. Curro to James M. and Erin A. Curro, 105 Adams Rd., 9/12/2022, $570,000.
Earle F. Ross to Barry M. Belknap Jr, 9 Anderson Ln., 9/14/2022, $545,000.
Kara Massingham to Szymon Mudrewicz and Andrea Minahan, 6 Bancroft Rd., 9/15/2022, $565,000.
Gallagher FT and James L. Gallagher to Cheryl and Timothy Ham, 18 Bunker Hill Dr., 9/13/2022, $865,000.
John S. and Laura J. Szabo to 603 Realty Investment LLC, 138 Canterbury Ln., Unit 138, 9/16/2022, $178,000.
Damodar and Nutan Kini to EJR Homes Inc, 45 Charleston Ave., 9/12/2022, $350,000.
Jennifer and Christopher H. Halla to Ellen L. Melaugh, 69 Chase Rd., 9/12/2022, $600,000.
Lorden Commons LLC to Lee M. and Sharon Lemoine, 54 Clover Ln., 9/12/2022, $745,800.
69E Constitution LLC to Kevin J. and Debra A. Buckley, 69-E Constitution Dr., Unit 69E, 9/16/2022, $179,333.
Michael J. Begin to Rachel Roux, 16 Crestview Cir., Unit 169, 9/12/2022, $220,000.
Kathleen M. Sutherland and Roger T. Beauregard Jr to Jason M. Crowley, 5 Currier Dr., 9/12/2022, $600,000.
Wachsmuth RET and John S. Witemeyer 3rd to Dennis J. and Patricia A. Tulley, 39 Fieldstone Dr., Unit 39, 9/16/2022, $265,000.
David Robert Malcolm RET and David R. Malcolm to Jefferson and Coryann Rauseo, 12 Longwood Ave., 9/16/2022, $607,533.
John and Denise M. Faiella to Jimmy T. Kim and Samantha A. Doung, 96 Pillsbury Rd., 9/16/2022, $651,000.
Kevin D. and Mathlan L. Walton to Birch Holdings LLC, 13 Rolling Ridge Rd., 9/12/2022, $420,000.
Walter J. 3rd and Julie A. Baronas to Samantha M. Bisson and Austin M. Sniezek, 2 Sara Beth Ln., 9/14/2022, $600,000.
MANCHESTER
Debra M. Labarre to Ashley and Matthew Robert, 356 Amory St., 9/14/2022, $300,000.
Richard H. and Joanne L. Bilodeau to Darren Fernanders, 15 Benjamin St., 9/16/2022, $397,000.
Haley E. Coy to Titilayn M. and Adekunle A. Adekoya, 85 Candia Rd., 9/16/2022, $441,000.
Aaron W. Marion to Dario Garcia, 270 Central St., 9/15/2022, $270,000.
Willy S. Vasquez-Morales to Jessi D. Frechette and Yuliia Odnosheva, 538 Central St., 9/12/2022, $370,000.
Kenneth RT and Kenneth A. Ribeiro to Derry King LLC, 174 Concord St., 9/15/2022, $1,495,000.
Karl A. and Michele M. Hanson to Aimee E. and Brendan J. Quier, Drew Ave., Lot 4, 9/16/2022, $535,000.
Karl A. and Michele M. Hanson to Aimee E. and Brendan J. Quier, 76 Drew Ave., 9/16/2022, $450,000.
Jacqueline H Davis RET and Jacqueline H. Davis to Jacqueline H. Davis, 90-212 Eastern Ave., Unit 304, 9/12/2022, $183,000.
Pep NH LLC to Brian Mcgee, 108 Eastern Ave., Unit 203, 9/16/2022, $195,000.
Cristina Jelev FT and Cristina Jelev to Nidhi Nigam and Singh Akhand, 102 Eastwind Dr., 9/15/2022, $499,933.
Trowsdale FT and Nancy L. Trowsdale to P J Antonovitch RET and Pamela J. Antonovitch, 245 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 204, 9/15/2022, $310,000.
Brian and David Sandler to Lina F. Cheremond and Vaucanson Michel, 12 Ellingwood St., 9/15/2022, $585,000.
Tanka and Deuka Nepal to Uyen T. Quach, Exeter Ave., Lot 70, 9/13/2022, $305,000.
Tanka and Deuka Nepal to Uyen T. Quach, Exeter Ave., Lot 15, 9/13/2022, $305,000.
Tanka and Deuka Nepal to Uyen T. Quach, Exeter Ave., Lot 14, 9/13/2022, $305,000.
Karen F. Arsenault to Bhargav and Priyanka Rana, 138 Golfview Dr., Unit 138, 9/12/2022, $250,000.
Nhi Reit Of NE LLC to 1276 Hanover LLC, Hanover St., 9/9/2022, $13, 265,200.
Vinnys and Dottys Pl Rlty to 223 Hayward Street LLC, 223 Hayward St., 9/16/2022, $900,000.
Springwiid Hm and Dev Corp to Cordaryll J. and Caree J. Barnes, 1362 Island Pond Rd., 9/14/2022, $545,933.
Denise and Renai L. Ferreira to Michelle K. Barrett and Gabriel A. Birger, 52 Jonathan Ln., 9/12/2022, $420,000.
Admir and Sanela Pjanic to Richard W. Macnell and Lorena E. Ortega, 22 Karine Ln., 9/12/2022, $505,000.
Steven Mchenry to Martha Alvarado and Andrew Kunhardt, 313 Laurel St., 9/16/2022, $325,000.
4V Holdings LLC to Steven Edwards, 45 Log St., Unit 1H, 9/12/2022, $165,000.
Vanessa D. and Maria R. Ryan to Steven J. Layte, 33 Mammoth Rd., 9/16/2022, $405,000.
Pan Yan to 316 Mahant Swami LLC, 316 Mammoth Rd., Unit 316, 9/16/2022, $285,000.
Pan Yan to 316 Mahant Swami LLC, 318 Mammoth Rd., Unit 318, 9/16/2022, $285,000.
Downtown Holdings LLC to 57 Manchester St LLC, 57 Manchester St., Unit 260, 9/13/2022, $850,000.
312 Manchester LLC to United Property Mgmt LLC, 312 Manchester St., 9/13/2022, $860,000.
Restore Alignment Props to Samer Abdallah, 427 Manchester St., 9/13/2022, $780,000.
Sally H. and James Argeriou to 348 Myrtle Street LLC, 348 Myrtle St., 9/16/2022, $766,666.
Joan M. Freeman to Jean Pequin, 1217 Page St., Unit 1, 9/13/2022, $230,000.
Sally H. and James Argeriou to 436 Rimmon Street LLC, 436 Rimmon St., 9/16/2022, $750,000.
Rimmon St Prop Mgmt LLC to Madeleine C. Brouse, 689 Rimmon St., 9/14/2022, $425,000.
ZV Investment LLC to John C Martin LT and Shawn T. Martin, 362 S Beech St., Unit 1, 9/15/2022, $325,000.
8030 ANJ LLC to RHS Hldg LLC, S Willow St., Unit 2, 9/15/2022, $280,000.
A J and J S Roberge IRT and Luc A. Roberge to Tommy Fournier, 243 S Wilson St., 9/14/2022, $300,000.
Richard Sr and Mary B. Goulart to Hamisi D. Juma and Sandra Mwamini, 83 Sagamore St., 9/15/2022, $450,000.
Todd and Cassie Cunliffe to 561 Silver Manager LLC, 561 Silver St., 9/14/2022, $753,000.
Conni Rader to Lhakpa Tsering Sr and Tsering Norbu, 106 Sylvan Ln., 9/15/2022, $656,000.
Stephen J. Catudal to Paul E. Proulx and Helen Stevens, Talons At Radburn Condo, Unit 5, 9/16/2022, $552,000.
Beowell LLC to Eun J. Yi, 116 Therrien Ln., 9/13/2022, $649,933.
Beowell LLC to Eun J. Yi, 1514 Therrien Ln., Unit 13Z, 9/13/2022, $649,933.
Beowell LLC to Eun J. Yi, 1474 Wellington Rd., Unit 13X, 9/13/2022, $649,933.
Lorena E. Ortega and Richard W. Macneil to Jose L. and Fidelina Ortega, 240 Wilmot St., 9/12/2022, $310,000.
Jeffrey M. and Lisa A. Clermont to Wesley and Salete M. Moura, N/A., Lot 16, 9/12/2022, $429,000.
MERRIMACK
Grant FT and Joy K. Grant to Matthew F. Dumont, 7 Birch St., 9/12/2022, $351,000.
Mark A Taraborelli RET and Mark A. Taraborelli to Tucker and Andrea Raney, 26 Brek Dr., 9/14/2022, $580,000.
Etlinger RET and Elizabeth A. Etlinger to Austin Talbot, 2 Chestnut Cir., Unit 2, 9/12/2022, $320,000.
DRB RET and Dimitri G. Betses to Jonathan and Beverly Talbott, 4 Portside Dr., 9/15/2022, $1,075,000.
David and Kaylene Reiner to Alexa R. Hyde, 14 Turnbuckle Ln., Unit 5, 9/15/2022, $190,000.
NASHUA
Nancy A. Medina to Susan M. Oneil, 16 Academy Dr., 9/16/2022, $450,000.
Thompson FT 2014S and Redding A. Thompson Jr to Gheorghe Stefan and Stefan Gheorghe, 19 Beasom St., 9/15/2022, $460,000.
Michael and Ivy I. Glover to Vincent Chiu, 58 Bluestone Dr., Unit 58, 9/13/2022, $305,000.
Robert K. and Mary J. Mccafferty to Bethany R. Feldman and Cristina M. Paone, 15 Brinton Dr., 9/14/2022, $449,933.
Rebecca S. and Jason B. Lavoie to Nicholas J. and Kaitlyn M. White, 19 Browning Ave., 9/15/2022, $501,000.
Keith J. Wagner to Stanley J. and Virginia G. Jennings, 160 Daniel Webster Hwy., Unit 223, 9/16/2022, $438,000.
Kathleen B. Bailey-Smith to Seyedmorteza Taghavi, 51 Dorchester Way, Unit 51, 9/13/2022, $370,000.
Eleanor M Beals RET and Douglas E. Beals to Susan M. and James C. Mccool, 31 E Dunstable Rd., 9/14/2022, $370,000.
Philip and Robin Paquin to Santos G. Reyes, 34-36 Gillis St., 9/12/2022, $325,000.
Travis G. Jeannotte and Denee M. Matteau to Brian Adair and Mary Bielefeld, 100 Harris Rd., 9/15/2022, $485,000.
Charlotte M Mcgrath RET and Charlotte M. Mcgrath to Sharad Agrawal and Shweta Dani, 45 Hawkstead Holw., Unit 45, 9/12/2022, $337,533.
Kelley J. Perry to Debra M. Manley, 11 Kern Dr., Unit 11, 9/14/2022, $266,533.
Michael S. and Duye Perry to Peter and Ann M. Lussier, 6 Kingston Dr., 9/15/2022, $427,000.
Amy I. Roe to Michael and Patricia Chaquette, Manchester St., Lot 24, 9/13/2022, $450,000.
Pervanas FT 2003 and Vasilios Pervanas to Maria Stebbins, 14 March St., 9/13/2022, $375,000.
Property Possible Inc to Bernard F. and Xuemei Culliton, 19 Michael Ave., 9/16/2022, $599,933.
Galen J. and Sharon A. Rose to Joseph F. and Beth A. Flanagan, Monica Dr., 9/16/2022, $636,000.
Christopher D. and James M. Giles to Michael D. and Danielle M. Bucci, 35 Monza Rd., 9/15/2022, $515,000.
Lefavor Folio LLC to Manoj Kumar and Akhila Sudarshan, 1 Opal Way, Unit 4A, 9/12/2022, $345,000.
Mckeeman Nancy Est and Alexander S. Buchanan to Joseph Digiovanni, 45 Pine Hill Ave., 9/16/2022, $405,000.
Eric R. and Rebecca C. Garbos to Mackenzie M. Flynn and Ina M. Small, 3 Robert Dr., 9/16/2022, $356,000.
B L Washam RET and Barbara L. Washam to Beth A Sheldon LT and Beth A. Sheldon, 16 Smithfield Ter., 9/13/2022, $688,533.
Renee Vachon IRT and Leslie Cleaver-Wood to David P. Desrochers and Sandy Ley, 43 Vespa Ln., 9/13/2022, $450,000.
NEW BOSTON
Taylor S. and Alyia M. Gagnon to Taylor S. Gagnon, 350 Bedford Rd., 9/15/2022, $460,000.
David V. and Crystal Coan to Douglas H. and Marianne C. Haydock, 35 Daylily Ln., 9/15/2022, $660,000.
Lapointe John A Est and Seth Lapointe to Joshua Cable and Laura A. Heinirichs, 45 Griffin Ln., 9/12/2022, $270,000.
Jeffrey J. and Beate M. Luedke to Mark G. and Diane C. Sweet, 203 Joe English Rd., 9/12/2022, $555,000.
Seu Crew Homes Bldrs LLC to Laura B. and Timothy J. Quenemoen, 65 Lorden Rd., 9/16/2022, $829,000.
Jeremy R. Lavigne to 1 Ctrl Square Realty Inc, River Rd., 9/12/2022, $99,000.
PEMBROKE
Robert Gelinas 3rd to Pi Legundah, 446 4th Range Rd., 9/13/2022, $259,000.
Patricia A. Davis to George P. Jones, 514 Buck St., 9/15/2022, $378,000.
Cory Joseph Latham RET and Cory J. Latham to Brad Hinton, 429 Nadine Dr., 9/16/2022, $465,000.
Abigail K. Buckley and Anthony T. Ringenwald to Bence A. Pinter and Zsofia Laczko, 447 Terrie Dr., 9/12/2022, $365,000.
RAYMOND
Katie E. Smigelski to Allyson Oneil and Corey Clark, 46 Chester Rd., 9/12/2022, $500,000.
Deutsche Bk Natl T Co Tr to Robert Starace Homes LLC, 1 Grout Farm Rd., 9/13/2022, $383,250.
Landis Sandra S Est and Margaret C. Harlan to Gregory May, 14 Main St., 9/15/2022, $321,000.
Daniel J. Ruest to William and Bethany Glynn, 2 Washington Dr., 9/16/2022, $350,000.
WEARE
Ernest Gray and Shelly S. Gardner to Emily R. Lasala and Jordyn Vinje, 136 Buxton School Rd., 9/12/2022, $369,933.
Paul E. and Lianna M. Laliberte to Cassandra and Andrew Holland, 77 Gould Rd., 9/14/2022, $540,000.
Brian J. and Kailee J. Pushee to Michael George, 23 Jennifer Ln., 9/15/2022, $450,000.
Stiles Warren Est and Pamela Stiles to Jonathan and Kaylyn Elcock, Maplewold Rd., 9/13/2022, $88,000.