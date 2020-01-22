AUBURN
Alain and Diane A. Couture to Michael P. and Dawna M. Tousignant, 151 Coleman Rd., 01/08/2020, $419,933.
Amy Norris to Aaron C. and Lisa Strout, 69 Dollard Rd., 01/09/2020, $299,933.
BEDFORD
Tammy J A Harrison RET and Tammy J. Harrison to David J. and Danielle E. Basora, 22 Essex Rd., 01/14/2020, $542,533.
Timothy R. and Martina E. Kenny to Carl Manders and Meredith Hurley, 40 Newfane Rd., 01/08/2020, $630,000.
Nicholas A. Alati to Gregory R. and Brittany E. Penta, 11 Plummer Rd., 01/08/2020, $295,000.
Paula Moore RET and Paula A. Moore to 176 Route 101 B1A LLC, 176 Route 101, Unit B1a, 01/13/2020, $160,000.
CANDIA
Clay Cliffs Properties to Georges Realty LLC, 1 Beane Island Rd., 01/10/2020, $120,000.
CHESTER
Jeffrey M. Sinclair to Scott Macondlad and Gabriele Macdonald, 66 Hills Farm Rd., 01/13/2020, $460,000.
Amanda Clark to Matthew Allad, Pine Acres Townsehouse, Unit 23, 01/13/2020, $174,533.
DEERFIELD
Jeff D. Lees and Jean L. Martin to Vanessa Lees, 337 Currier Rd., 01/10/2020, $150,000.
Marie K. Damon to Michael and Jennifer Cox FT and Michael Cox, Lot 7, 01/10/2020, $520,000.
DERRY
Jason and Colleen Mello to Lynne Fitzgerald, 18 Barkland Dr., 01/09/2020, $170,000.
Elizabeth A. Box to Yued D. Swirk and Modesta Salazar, 18 Emerald Dr., 01/13/2020, $377,000.
Kevin and Kathryn Coyle to Robert G. Morel, 66 N Shore Rd., 01/08/2020, $229,000.
Healyford Realty LLC to Liam C. Hynes, 3 Nutfield Ct, Unit 7, 01/10/2020, $257,800.
Healyford Realty LLC to David Vernick, 3 Nutfield Ct, Unit 3, 01/13/2020, $249,933.
Brian and Sara Cofer to Travis P. and Laura L. Youssef, 7 Park Ave., 01/14/2020, $312,000.
CIT Bank NA to KB Hldg Co LLC, 4 Pembroke Dr., Unit 12, 01/10/2020, $95,500.
Deutsche Bank Natl T Co to ZV Investments LLC, 36 Pond Rd., 01/13/2020, $232,500.
Virginia A. Michaels to Jack W. and Gloria Rose, 5 Tsienneto Rd., Unit 175, 01/10/2020, $123,000.
Connolly Holdings LLC to Brittney Sanzo, 67 Tsienneto Rd., Unit L, 01/14/2020, $194,000.
GOFFSTOWN
George Poist and FNMA to HB 3 Alternative Holdings, 132 Moose Club Park Rd., 01/13/2020, $155,772.
Richard Stanley FT and Richard Stanley to Edward S. Lawrence, Mountain Rd., Lot 78, 01/13/2020, $70,000.
Bryan C. Nowell to Christopher G. Jamrong and Alica Jamrog, 144 Tirrell Hill Rd., 01/08/2020, $330,000.
HOOKSETT
Stinson Hills LLC to Sanjeev and Sumin Rajbanshi, 152 Brookview Dr., 01/10/2020, $494,800.
Morris Sesay and Douglas E. Young to Jacob H. Doerfler and Margreta E. Sarah-Doerfler, 28 Fieldstone Dr., 01/13/2020, $371,000.
Eleanor R Rudnick RET and Eleanor R. Rudnick to Caitlyn E. and Christopher P. Loo, 1465 Hooksett Rd., Unit 328, 01/08/2020, $294,533.
Kathy Bournival and Stephen J. Doucette to 1568 Hooksett Road LLC, 1568 Hooksett Rd., 01/14/2020, $300,000.
Michael Garrity to Raymond F. Bewsher, 2 Mammoth Rd., 01/10/2020, $242,000.
Gale A. and James A. Longden to Derek M. Langlais, 7 Summit Dr., 01/14/2020, $305,000.
LONDONDERRY
Melody A. Legere to Elizabeth C. StJean, 37 Boulder Dr., Unit 37, 01/08/2020, $165,000.
US Bank NA Tr to MDR Rahab and Development LLC, Franklin St., 01/13/2020, $144,000.
Karen C. Brook to Heather Dias, 21 Pendleton Ln., Unit 21, 01/13/2020, $155,000.
Scott D. Parker to Heather Stewart, 4 Walton Cir., Unit B, 01/10/2020, $220,000.
MANCHESTER
Nocella Development LLC to Joshua Leary, 135 Allen St., 01/13/2020, $265,000.
Peak Premises LLC to Paul R. Priestley and Danielle S. Comeau, 316 Auburn St., 01/13/2020, $313,933.
Nicholas Loring to Jonathan J. Harry, 38 Austin St., 01/10/2020, $208,533.
Harry M. Egarian to Elizabeth A. Box, 225 Bourne St., 01/14/2020, $259,533.
Janet S Pacik RET and Janet S. Pacik to Leo F. Deleo, 752 Brent St., 01/13/2020, $300,000.
Henry Toby Est and Lydia Henry to Marcie Therrien, 244 Cameron St., 01/09/2020, $180,000.
Rickenbach Renovations to Deborah C. and Jeffrey S. Sandler, Concord St., 01/10/2020, $284,933.
Wells Fargo Bank NA to Brighthouse Investments, 335 Cypress St., 01/10/2020, $99,060.
Rita A. Pinard to Robert S. Bragan, 59 Elmwood Ave., 01/08/2020, $270,000.
Jacqueline M. Marion to Elaine E. Parchment, 156 Fox Hollow Way, Unit 156, 01/08/2020, $205,000.
Jeffrey H. Ducharsne to 517 Howe Street LLC, 517 Howe St., 01/10/2020, $110,000.
Safari Construction Mgmt to Linda Mallon RET and Linda Mallon, 167 Knollwood Way, Unit 167, 01/10/2020, $329,933.
Lisa M. Galica to Valid Bajrie, 49 Maurice St., 01/13/2020, $170,000.
Erik L. Sarcione and Amy L. Burleson to Curtis Collins, 335 Morey St., 01/10/2020, $209,000.
Stephen A Smith RET and Kimberly Falchek to Gregory S. Goupil and Lisa J. Gouil, 116 Red Coat Ln., 01/09/2020, $277,000.
Aneliese M. Newsome to Michael Garrity, 55 River Rd., Unit 1c, 01/10/2020, $120,533.
Michael W. Stricklen to James M. Parker, 470 Silver St., Unit 200, 01/10/2020, $135,000.
Joseph M. Palmieri to Thomas L. Brisendine and Kayleigh M. Robertson, 31 Trolley St., 01/10/2020, $330,000.
Jeremy and Angela Coates to Katelynne M. Greenwood, 1409 Wellington Rd., 01/13/2020, $280,000.
Nancy L. Sliwerski to Henry L. and Nancy L. Sliwerski, 99 Westwood Dr., 01/09/2020, $200,000.
Robert H and Jane S Carr RET and Jane S. Carr to Steven B. and Michelle R. Hinchee, 475 Youville St., 01/10/2020, $215,133.
MERRIMACK
DW Development and Land Svcs to Crosswoods Path 3 LLC, 747 Daniel Webster Hwy., 01/09/2020, $240,000.
Beth L. Milliken to Cassie L. and Eric R. Smith, 97 Joppa Rd., 01/13/2020, $297,000.
Bechard Paul A Est and Charles V. Harbeck to Jami L. Harbeck, 1 Oak St., 01/08/2020, $220,000.
Gateway Homes LLC to Nicole M. and Kurt M. Mithoefer, Old Blood Rd., 01/10/2020, $650,000.
Holt FT and Mary E. Holt to Robert E. and Antonietta A. Hagen, 6 Stearns Ln., Unit 308, 01/09/2020, $215,000.
Megan Annino to Julia Greenspan, 1 Surrey Ln., 01/08/2020, $330,800.
Brett W Vaughn RET and Brett W. Vaughn to Michael P. Norton and Margaret Mayers-Norton, 130 Wilson Hill Rd., 01/13/2020, $555,000.
NASHUA
Paul R. and Esther V. Gerstner to David A. Coatesw, 17 Adelaide Ave., 01/10/2020, $420,000.
Gimak Properties LLC to J M. Totten-Greenwood and Kelley E. Greenwood, 23 Chautauqua Ave., 01/13/2020, $418,600.
Elizabeth Lamb to Kellie A. Gabrial, 4 Dogwood Dr., Unit 4, 01/08/2020, $240,000.
Nikolaos and Ourania Delanikos to Eva M. Tejeda, 23 Dunloggin Rd., 01/09/2020, $317,000.
Corey Ball and Amanda Bell to Jack N. Peacock, 13 E Glenwood St., 01/14/2020, $303,933.
Rob C. Crowley to Alex and Lindsay Jacques, 15 Gettysburg Dr., 01/08/2020, $357,533.
C S and G O Cahill RE Invests and Christopher S. Cahill to Angel Alvarez, 14-16 Hobbs Ave., 01/10/2020, $375,000.
Lavoie FT and Dorothy L. Lavoie to Travis T. Tripodi, 34 Lawndale Ave., 01/09/2020, $329,933.
Lauren Gallo to Barbara B. and David W. Tesconi, Ledgewood Hills Condo, Unit 151, 01/10/2020, $294,000.
Paula M. Daley to Green Realty LLC, 5 Midhurst Rd., Unit 524, 01/08/2020, $150,000.
Debra A. Dennen to James and Kristen M. Kaklamanos, 41 Pinebrook Rd., 01/09/2020, $405,000.
Ileene G. Adams to Roberto A. Disla-Garcia and Milagro T. Villar, 22 Pinehurst Ave., 01/10/2020, $309,200.
Fan Wang and Yue Zhang to Destiny Perez, 10 Salisbury Rd., Unit 10, 01/09/2020, $245,000.
Cecile T. Mayo to Steven Jewett-Mayo, 4 Snow Cir., Unit N4, 01/14/2020, $160,000.
Cartus Financial Corp to Lauren Gallo and David Getsick, 2 Topsfield Dr., 01/13/2020, $426,533.
Anirudh Bhat and Preeti B. Bantwal to Cartus Financial Corp, 2 Topsfield Dr., 01/13/2020, $426,533.
Theresa G Prevost RET and Frank P. Prevost to Cathy L Prevost 2020 RET and Cathy L. Prevost, Lot 8, 01/13/2020, $140,000.
NEW BOSTON
Christopher D. and Carol A. Bucchino to Michael J. and Kaylene Trani, 57 Summit Dr., 01/13/2020, $395,000.
RAYMOND
Malcolm O. and Lily J. Clifford to Edward M. Clifford, Butterfield Ln., Lot, 01/08/2020, $57,333.
BW-DC Realty LLC to Robert P. Gagnier, Lot 53, 01/09/2020, $239,933.
WEARE
Irene F. Malo to Ronald M. Bitten, 96 Bartlett Dr., 01/13/2020, $203,533.
Saint Marys Bank to Marico LLC, 65-a N Stark Hwy., 01/09/2020, $160,000.
Ruth J. Fullerton to Jeremy Lamothe, 45 Sawyer Rd., 01/13/2020, $25,000.