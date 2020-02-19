AUBURN

Helen C. Phillips to Susan Desroches, 44 Rattlesnake Hill Rd., 02/05/2020, $384,933.

Maverick Homes LLC to Deborah M. Moore, Lot 29-21, 02/06/2020, $125,000.

BEDFORD

Matthew R. and Claudia J. Real to Andre L. and Kelsey E. Garron, 44 Ministerial Br, 02/06/2020, $442,000.

Thomas P. and Patricia A. Decourcy to Salmon Brothers Realty, New Boston Rd., 02/07/2020, $120,000.

Strategic Contracting Co to Doemling LT and Nathan L. Doemling, 23 Pulpit Rd., 02/06/2020, $839,000.

CHESTER

Jigsaw Builders LLC to Bryan J. and Amanda J. Ouellette, 126 Hemlock Ln., 02/06/2020, $617,000.

George H. Maxfield to William F. Butier and Elizabeth A. Lawrence, 5 Villager Rd., Unit 5, 02/11/2020, $265,000.

Sawmill Grant LLC to Jigsaw Builders LLC, Lot 15, 02/06/2020, $56,200.

DEERFIELD

4NH Homes LLC to Scott M. and Nicole L. Sullivan, 18 Raymond Rd., 02/07/2020, $311,533.

Ivan N. and Mary T. Nelson to Susan M Reed RET and Susan M. Reed, South Rd., 02/06/2020, $500,000.

DERRY

Parvinder K. Sidhu and FNMA to Clement and Daniel Pasquarella, 2 Bristol Ct, Unit 152, 02/05/2020, $94,000.

Jacqueline L. Plunkett and Wells Fargo Bank NA to MDM Holings LLC, 84 Frost Rd., 02/06/2020, $72,667.

Jessica Jussif to Kristina M. Ryan, 81 N High St., Unit 15, 02/07/2020, $255,000.

Christopher P. and Patricia W. Fowler to Nathalie Poirier, 13 Nesmith St., 02/10/2020, $335,000.

Heath Coburn and Felicia Moore to William J. Baccash, 30 Pondview Dr., Unit 30, 02/10/2020, $325,000.

Melissa L. Clukey to James M. Mor and Samantha B. Fisher, 33 Walnut Hill Rd., 02/11/2020, $380,000.

Bradley A. and Marvis A. Carson to Homes For Our Troops Inc, 02/07/2020, $220,000.

GOFFSTOWN

Jacquelyn M. Shultz to Antonella Corleto and Michael Leonard, 39 Catamount Rd., 02/06/2020, $290,000.

Carroll M. and Mary E. Berg to Michael P. and Brenda Henk, Locker Rd., 02/10/2020, $10,000.

Richard W. and Linda C. Schumaker to 211 Pattee Hill Road LLC, 211 Pattee Hill Rd., 02/07/2020, $168,000.

John C. Diamantoplos and NHFA to Falcon Heights Properties, 7 Pinecrest Dr., 02/11/2020, $213,000.

Michel C. and Cyrus J. Blake to Kathleen Clancey, 357 Tirrell Hill Rd., 02/11/2020, $295,000.

HOOKSETT

Gary and Rosanne Cote to T and N Smith LLC, 1391 Hooksett Rd., 02/11/2020, $795,000.

M L. Janardhana to Divya Nagri, 124-136 Mammoth Rd., Unit 12, 02/06/2020, $48,000.

LITCHFIELD

Dion RET and Donald F. Dion to Mark Charbonneau RET and Mark Charbonneau, 280 Derry Rd., 02/05/2020, $250,000.

LONDONDERRY

Egsaw Builders LLC to Kevin E. Lambert and Clarisse Pasahol-Lambert, 39 Mammoth Rd., Unit A, 02/07/2020, $360,000.

John T. Mccarthy and FNMA to FNMA, 2 Maplewood Dr., 02/10/2020, $286,000.

MANCHESTER

Mohammad Mobeen to Jason Byron and Krista Tzannos-Byron, 192 Arah St., 02/10/2020, $258,533.

Peter M. Dusaitis to Robin Ellen Simard LT and Robin E. Simard, 99 Blevens Dr., 02/06/2020, $300,000.

Barbara and Bernard Palys to Sebastien Lopes, 214 Blucher St., 02/07/2020, $278,000.

Yan Zhuang and Xin Chen to Paul Goulet, 535 Calef Rd., Unit 4, 02/07/2020, $97,000.

Jennafer L. Purdy to Scott Marquis, 44 Congress St., 02/06/2020, $270,000.

Manchester City Of to United Investors LLC, 23 Country Club Dr., 02/06/2020, $50,000.

Norman R. and David Giovinelli to David and Nicole Bisbee-Brown, 186 Dave St., 02/06/2020, $300,000.

David Wheeler to Mohammed AlRawi and Hind Hasan, 245 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 111, 02/10/2020, $199,000.

E and C Carty T and Eileen B. Carty to Carol and Richard Morse, 265 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 222, 02/11/2020, $211,533.

Nathan B. Roby to Fayeal Boujidane, 127 English Village Rd., Unit 303, 02/10/2020, $122,000.

Katherine V. Torres and Freedom Mortgage Corp to RHK Street Bell Props LLC, 644 Grove St., 02/11/2020, $193,591.

William J. and Susan J. Adams to Johnny Auguste and Love N. Polynice, 9 Jane St., 02/10/2020, $200,000.

Joshua R. Frias to James J. Haded, 593 Kelley St., 02/10/2020, $240,000.

Safari Construction Mgmt to Monique P. Welch, 183 Knollwood Way, Unit 183, 02/10/2020, $314,400.

Safari Construction Mgmt to Russell Brummett, 185 Knollwood Way, Unit 185, 02/05/2020, $331,400.

WBC Maple Street Invs LLC to Elite Property Dev LLC, Maple St., 02/06/2020, $165,000.

Feltes Christopher C Est and Danielle Chandonnet to Keith H. Murray, 3 Mcilvin St., Unit A, 02/07/2020, $140,000.

Joseph N. and Lindsay F. Siegel to Kaushikkumar and Kshnama Kandoi, 289 Orange St., 02/06/2020, $310,000.

Andre L. and Kelsey E. Garron to Sean M. Given and Kelsey M. Goodridge, 382 Proctor Rd., 02/07/2020, $315,000.

Tarik A. Sentissi to Laura Worthen and Jonathan J. Macbride, 98 Riverwalk Way, Unit 98, 02/06/2020, $310,000.

Dovas Effie Est and A George Dovas to Samuel L. Gregg and Vanessa G. Roy, 485 S Jewett St., 02/07/2020, $220,000.

Thomas and Jennifer R. Provencher to Dalia F. Grullon, 55 Seames Dr., 02/11/2020, $220,000.

Kelsey Lord-Thomas to Robert and Linda Kyllonen, 853 Somerville St., 02/10/2020, $290,200.

Janos D. Dupont to Abigail Cote, 207 Valley West Way, Unit 207, 02/11/2020, $177,000.

First Star Realty LLC to NJA Realty LLC, 429 Wilson St., 02/07/2020, $320,000.

Leonard P. Beaulieu and HSBC Bank USA NA to Joseph A. StCyr, 325 Young St., 02/06/2020, $178,600.

Suzanne D Croteau IRT and Suzanne D. Croteau to Richard F Ferdinando T and Richard F. Ferdinando, 02/07/2020, $480,000.

George Katis 2015 RET and George J. Katis to 777 Lake Ave LLC, Lot 19, 02/10/2020, $500,000.

MERRIMACK

William L. Paige to Courtney Magoon, Bradford Woods Condo, Unit S28, 02/10/2020, $178,000.

Groff FT and John H. Groff to Ronald M. Faucher, Continental Blvd, 02/07/2020, $160,000.

Darlene Thibeault-Aucion to Lopus Lake LLC, Daniel Webster Hwy., Lot A2, 02/07/2020, $200,000.

Charles A. Russell and Mary Feeney to David P. and Christy N. Masciarelli, 62 Indian Rock Rd., Unit 62, 02/11/2020, $165,000.

Sean Given and Kelsey Goodridge to Manojbabu Iruvuri and Gowthanami Gangineni, 219 Indian Rock Rd., Unit 219, 02/05/2020, $229,933.

Bernard J. and Bethanne Rousseau to Brenda E. Quinney, 35 Thornton Rd. W, 02/06/2020, $429,933.

William S. and Mary C. Weaver to Ronglin Zhu, Lot 135, 02/07/2020, $338,933.

NASHUA

Robert E. and Antonietta A. Hagen to Kristine M. Wyatt, 13 Briarcliff Dr., 02/11/2020, $289,000.

Property Possible Inc to Melanson FT and Helen T. Melanson, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 103, 02/11/2020, $229,000.

Kristine M. Wyatt to Michael Preysnar, 33 Cranleigh Mews, Unit 33, 02/10/2020, $236,000.

Alice Tamulevich RET and Sherri B. StLawrence to Eileen Torres, 160 Daniel Webster Hwy., Unit 316, 02/10/2020, $321,000.

Cynthia B. Covey to Matthew Couturier, 97 Gilman St., 02/07/2020, $270,000.

Anurag Nagpal and Jharna Madan to Michelle Scribner-Maclean, 73 Hawthorne Village Rd., Unit 73, 02/10/2020, $377,333.

Danielle M. Goldfarb to Plasb 5 LLC, 6 Louisburg Sq, Unit 11, 02/07/2020, $155,000.

J Scott and Sandra Warde to Adam B. Green, 52 Main St., Unit 302, 02/07/2020, $300,000.

Renee A. and Anthony Nicastro to Nikolaos Logiotatos and Micaela Rodriguez, 16 Morton St., 02/10/2020, $317,000.

David R. and Becky A. Jewell to Beri Songna, 31 Pioneer Dr., 02/10/2020, $290,000.

Brenda E. Quinney to Carolyn G. Cohen, 20 Ramsgate Rd.g, Unit 20, 02/05/2020, $255,000.

Jenniferjennys and Eric J. Sawicki to Anand Thippeswamy and Suma B. Anand, 9 Redwood Cir., Unit 9, 02/11/2020, $175,000.

Campfire Properties LLC to Cassandra N. Smith and Brian T. Furlong, 9 Richmond St., 02/10/2020, $310,000.

Mary J. Theriault to Merserve FT and David Meserve, 10 Rugby Rd., 02/07/2020, $250,000.

Ruby Bongala to Nancy L. Lemelin and Jessica J. Courounis, 38 Silverton Dr., Unit 38, 02/11/2020, $220,000.

Rosemary Pouliot to Joanne Cullinan, 13 St.rawberry Bank Rd., Unit 18, 02/11/2020, $145,000.

Suzan M. Travers to Miguel DosSantos and Elizabeth DeSousa, 7 Summer St., Unit 3, 02/07/2020, $197,533.

Suzan M. Travers to Angela C. Carroll, 7 Summer St., Unit 1, 02/07/2020, $199,933.

Emilie Ryan to Taylor C. Tobin, 9 Summer St., 02/07/2020, $299,000.

Etchstone Properties Inc to Patrick Leong and Wai K. Cheong, Walden Woods Condo, Unit 216, 02/10/2020, $362,933.

PEMBROKE

Gary J. Gagliardi to Linda Crews-Boyer, 100 Main St., Unit 313, 02/11/2020, $103,000.

RAYMOND

Lars O. and Christina H. Faller to Daniel E. Adams and Sabrina D. Dix-Adams, 23 Blueberry Hill Rd., 02/05/2020, $403,933.

Warren Gropp and Ryana Dykes to George and Rita Pelletier, 14 Red Sox Ln., Unit 14, 02/10/2020, $235,000.

WEARE

Michael and Jacalyn Colburn to Lake Shore Village Realty, Colburn Cottage Rd., 02/06/2020, $450,000.

Jordan Widger to Gary J. Trahan, 208 Mountain Rd., 02/10/2020, $253,000.

Jeremiah M. Smith to Cecilia Moreno, 151 Pine Hill Rd., 02/10/2020, $320,000.

