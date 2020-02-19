AUBURN
Helen C. Phillips to Susan Desroches, 44 Rattlesnake Hill Rd., 02/05/2020, $384,933.
Maverick Homes LLC to Deborah M. Moore, Lot 29-21, 02/06/2020, $125,000.
BEDFORD
Matthew R. and Claudia J. Real to Andre L. and Kelsey E. Garron, 44 Ministerial Br, 02/06/2020, $442,000.
Thomas P. and Patricia A. Decourcy to Salmon Brothers Realty, New Boston Rd., 02/07/2020, $120,000.
Strategic Contracting Co to Doemling LT and Nathan L. Doemling, 23 Pulpit Rd., 02/06/2020, $839,000.
CHESTER
Jigsaw Builders LLC to Bryan J. and Amanda J. Ouellette, 126 Hemlock Ln., 02/06/2020, $617,000.
George H. Maxfield to William F. Butier and Elizabeth A. Lawrence, 5 Villager Rd., Unit 5, 02/11/2020, $265,000.
Sawmill Grant LLC to Jigsaw Builders LLC, Lot 15, 02/06/2020, $56,200.
DEERFIELD
4NH Homes LLC to Scott M. and Nicole L. Sullivan, 18 Raymond Rd., 02/07/2020, $311,533.
Ivan N. and Mary T. Nelson to Susan M Reed RET and Susan M. Reed, South Rd., 02/06/2020, $500,000.
DERRY
Parvinder K. Sidhu and FNMA to Clement and Daniel Pasquarella, 2 Bristol Ct, Unit 152, 02/05/2020, $94,000.
Jacqueline L. Plunkett and Wells Fargo Bank NA to MDM Holings LLC, 84 Frost Rd., 02/06/2020, $72,667.
Jessica Jussif to Kristina M. Ryan, 81 N High St., Unit 15, 02/07/2020, $255,000.
Christopher P. and Patricia W. Fowler to Nathalie Poirier, 13 Nesmith St., 02/10/2020, $335,000.
Heath Coburn and Felicia Moore to William J. Baccash, 30 Pondview Dr., Unit 30, 02/10/2020, $325,000.
Melissa L. Clukey to James M. Mor and Samantha B. Fisher, 33 Walnut Hill Rd., 02/11/2020, $380,000.
Bradley A. and Marvis A. Carson to Homes For Our Troops Inc, 02/07/2020, $220,000.
GOFFSTOWN
Jacquelyn M. Shultz to Antonella Corleto and Michael Leonard, 39 Catamount Rd., 02/06/2020, $290,000.
Carroll M. and Mary E. Berg to Michael P. and Brenda Henk, Locker Rd., 02/10/2020, $10,000.
Richard W. and Linda C. Schumaker to 211 Pattee Hill Road LLC, 211 Pattee Hill Rd., 02/07/2020, $168,000.
John C. Diamantoplos and NHFA to Falcon Heights Properties, 7 Pinecrest Dr., 02/11/2020, $213,000.
Michel C. and Cyrus J. Blake to Kathleen Clancey, 357 Tirrell Hill Rd., 02/11/2020, $295,000.
HOOKSETT
Gary and Rosanne Cote to T and N Smith LLC, 1391 Hooksett Rd., 02/11/2020, $795,000.
M L. Janardhana to Divya Nagri, 124-136 Mammoth Rd., Unit 12, 02/06/2020, $48,000.
LITCHFIELD
Dion RET and Donald F. Dion to Mark Charbonneau RET and Mark Charbonneau, 280 Derry Rd., 02/05/2020, $250,000.
LONDONDERRY
Egsaw Builders LLC to Kevin E. Lambert and Clarisse Pasahol-Lambert, 39 Mammoth Rd., Unit A, 02/07/2020, $360,000.
John T. Mccarthy and FNMA to FNMA, 2 Maplewood Dr., 02/10/2020, $286,000.
MANCHESTER
Mohammad Mobeen to Jason Byron and Krista Tzannos-Byron, 192 Arah St., 02/10/2020, $258,533.
Peter M. Dusaitis to Robin Ellen Simard LT and Robin E. Simard, 99 Blevens Dr., 02/06/2020, $300,000.
Barbara and Bernard Palys to Sebastien Lopes, 214 Blucher St., 02/07/2020, $278,000.
Yan Zhuang and Xin Chen to Paul Goulet, 535 Calef Rd., Unit 4, 02/07/2020, $97,000.
Jennafer L. Purdy to Scott Marquis, 44 Congress St., 02/06/2020, $270,000.
Manchester City Of to United Investors LLC, 23 Country Club Dr., 02/06/2020, $50,000.
Norman R. and David Giovinelli to David and Nicole Bisbee-Brown, 186 Dave St., 02/06/2020, $300,000.
David Wheeler to Mohammed AlRawi and Hind Hasan, 245 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 111, 02/10/2020, $199,000.
E and C Carty T and Eileen B. Carty to Carol and Richard Morse, 265 Edward J Roy Dr., Unit 222, 02/11/2020, $211,533.
Nathan B. Roby to Fayeal Boujidane, 127 English Village Rd., Unit 303, 02/10/2020, $122,000.
Katherine V. Torres and Freedom Mortgage Corp to RHK Street Bell Props LLC, 644 Grove St., 02/11/2020, $193,591.
William J. and Susan J. Adams to Johnny Auguste and Love N. Polynice, 9 Jane St., 02/10/2020, $200,000.
Joshua R. Frias to James J. Haded, 593 Kelley St., 02/10/2020, $240,000.
Safari Construction Mgmt to Monique P. Welch, 183 Knollwood Way, Unit 183, 02/10/2020, $314,400.
Safari Construction Mgmt to Russell Brummett, 185 Knollwood Way, Unit 185, 02/05/2020, $331,400.
WBC Maple Street Invs LLC to Elite Property Dev LLC, Maple St., 02/06/2020, $165,000.
Feltes Christopher C Est and Danielle Chandonnet to Keith H. Murray, 3 Mcilvin St., Unit A, 02/07/2020, $140,000.
Joseph N. and Lindsay F. Siegel to Kaushikkumar and Kshnama Kandoi, 289 Orange St., 02/06/2020, $310,000.
Andre L. and Kelsey E. Garron to Sean M. Given and Kelsey M. Goodridge, 382 Proctor Rd., 02/07/2020, $315,000.
Tarik A. Sentissi to Laura Worthen and Jonathan J. Macbride, 98 Riverwalk Way, Unit 98, 02/06/2020, $310,000.
Dovas Effie Est and A George Dovas to Samuel L. Gregg and Vanessa G. Roy, 485 S Jewett St., 02/07/2020, $220,000.
Thomas and Jennifer R. Provencher to Dalia F. Grullon, 55 Seames Dr., 02/11/2020, $220,000.
Kelsey Lord-Thomas to Robert and Linda Kyllonen, 853 Somerville St., 02/10/2020, $290,200.
Janos D. Dupont to Abigail Cote, 207 Valley West Way, Unit 207, 02/11/2020, $177,000.
First Star Realty LLC to NJA Realty LLC, 429 Wilson St., 02/07/2020, $320,000.
Leonard P. Beaulieu and HSBC Bank USA NA to Joseph A. StCyr, 325 Young St., 02/06/2020, $178,600.
Suzanne D Croteau IRT and Suzanne D. Croteau to Richard F Ferdinando T and Richard F. Ferdinando, 02/07/2020, $480,000.
George Katis 2015 RET and George J. Katis to 777 Lake Ave LLC, Lot 19, 02/10/2020, $500,000.
MERRIMACK
William L. Paige to Courtney Magoon, Bradford Woods Condo, Unit S28, 02/10/2020, $178,000.
Groff FT and John H. Groff to Ronald M. Faucher, Continental Blvd, 02/07/2020, $160,000.
Darlene Thibeault-Aucion to Lopus Lake LLC, Daniel Webster Hwy., Lot A2, 02/07/2020, $200,000.
Charles A. Russell and Mary Feeney to David P. and Christy N. Masciarelli, 62 Indian Rock Rd., Unit 62, 02/11/2020, $165,000.
Sean Given and Kelsey Goodridge to Manojbabu Iruvuri and Gowthanami Gangineni, 219 Indian Rock Rd., Unit 219, 02/05/2020, $229,933.
Bernard J. and Bethanne Rousseau to Brenda E. Quinney, 35 Thornton Rd. W, 02/06/2020, $429,933.
William S. and Mary C. Weaver to Ronglin Zhu, Lot 135, 02/07/2020, $338,933.
NASHUA
Robert E. and Antonietta A. Hagen to Kristine M. Wyatt, 13 Briarcliff Dr., 02/11/2020, $289,000.
Property Possible Inc to Melanson FT and Helen T. Melanson, 111 Coburn Ave., Unit 103, 02/11/2020, $229,000.
Kristine M. Wyatt to Michael Preysnar, 33 Cranleigh Mews, Unit 33, 02/10/2020, $236,000.
Alice Tamulevich RET and Sherri B. StLawrence to Eileen Torres, 160 Daniel Webster Hwy., Unit 316, 02/10/2020, $321,000.
Cynthia B. Covey to Matthew Couturier, 97 Gilman St., 02/07/2020, $270,000.
Anurag Nagpal and Jharna Madan to Michelle Scribner-Maclean, 73 Hawthorne Village Rd., Unit 73, 02/10/2020, $377,333.
Danielle M. Goldfarb to Plasb 5 LLC, 6 Louisburg Sq, Unit 11, 02/07/2020, $155,000.
J Scott and Sandra Warde to Adam B. Green, 52 Main St., Unit 302, 02/07/2020, $300,000.
Renee A. and Anthony Nicastro to Nikolaos Logiotatos and Micaela Rodriguez, 16 Morton St., 02/10/2020, $317,000.
David R. and Becky A. Jewell to Beri Songna, 31 Pioneer Dr., 02/10/2020, $290,000.
Brenda E. Quinney to Carolyn G. Cohen, 20 Ramsgate Rd.g, Unit 20, 02/05/2020, $255,000.
Jenniferjennys and Eric J. Sawicki to Anand Thippeswamy and Suma B. Anand, 9 Redwood Cir., Unit 9, 02/11/2020, $175,000.
Campfire Properties LLC to Cassandra N. Smith and Brian T. Furlong, 9 Richmond St., 02/10/2020, $310,000.
Mary J. Theriault to Merserve FT and David Meserve, 10 Rugby Rd., 02/07/2020, $250,000.
Ruby Bongala to Nancy L. Lemelin and Jessica J. Courounis, 38 Silverton Dr., Unit 38, 02/11/2020, $220,000.
Rosemary Pouliot to Joanne Cullinan, 13 St.rawberry Bank Rd., Unit 18, 02/11/2020, $145,000.
Suzan M. Travers to Miguel DosSantos and Elizabeth DeSousa, 7 Summer St., Unit 3, 02/07/2020, $197,533.
Suzan M. Travers to Angela C. Carroll, 7 Summer St., Unit 1, 02/07/2020, $199,933.
Emilie Ryan to Taylor C. Tobin, 9 Summer St., 02/07/2020, $299,000.
Etchstone Properties Inc to Patrick Leong and Wai K. Cheong, Walden Woods Condo, Unit 216, 02/10/2020, $362,933.
PEMBROKE
Gary J. Gagliardi to Linda Crews-Boyer, 100 Main St., Unit 313, 02/11/2020, $103,000.
RAYMOND
Lars O. and Christina H. Faller to Daniel E. Adams and Sabrina D. Dix-Adams, 23 Blueberry Hill Rd., 02/05/2020, $403,933.
Warren Gropp and Ryana Dykes to George and Rita Pelletier, 14 Red Sox Ln., Unit 14, 02/10/2020, $235,000.
WEARE
Michael and Jacalyn Colburn to Lake Shore Village Realty, Colburn Cottage Rd., 02/06/2020, $450,000.
Jordan Widger to Gary J. Trahan, 208 Mountain Rd., 02/10/2020, $253,000.
Jeremiah M. Smith to Cecilia Moreno, 151 Pine Hill Rd., 02/10/2020, $320,000.