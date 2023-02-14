More land for Monitor Way development

Developers of the proposed Monitor Way mixed-use development have optioned an additional 40 acres north of the existing 95-acre project site. The new 40 acres are marked by a blue dotted line. Merchants Way and Market Basket off Exit 17 are to the right.

 Provided by Monitor Way

Monitor Way, a proposed mixed-use project in Concord with about 650 housing units, is set to get bigger.

The project developers — New England Family Housing CEO Kevin Lacasse and William & Reeves commercial real estate partner Deane Navaroli — brought on another partner, developer Mike Dion.