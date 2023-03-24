For many homeowners, spring cleanup does not refer to just yard maintenance, but projects inside the home, which often include interior painting.
When asked about current interior painting trends, Thomas Burr of Burr Brothers Painting, which services the Mount Washington Valley, was quick to mention kitchen cabinets.
“With the price of new cabinets being extremely high, people are giving their old cabinets a new modern look by having them refinished,” he said.
The painting portion of this process, however, is not a task that should be performed by inexperienced painters, according to Burr.
“You want to leave the cabinets with a factory-like spray finish that holds up like a factory finish,” he said. “Kitchen cabinetry takes a lot of abuse — and if they are not properly prepped, primed and painted with the proper products, the job will not last and the paint will be chipping and failing soon.”
‘No color is off limits’
Another trend, said Steven Brown, owner of All In One Construction in Freedom, is the sheer amount of colors available today.
“No color is off limits anymore, as all colors of the rainbow are available,” he said. “Popular colors trending now are indigo, pepper, goldfinch, kale green, fabulous grape, and chartreuse.”
Brown said pastel colors are also “incredibly vibrant” today.
“Browns, reds, and neutrals are bringing in the new year,” he added.
Removing textures
Another popular related trend is the removal of texture in the home, such as popcorn ceilings, which Burr said were “extremely popular” in the ’70s and ’80s.
“Nowadays, people do not like the outdated look so they have me come in and remove the textured ceiling or wall and skim coat,” he explained. “I smooth and repaint it for modern smooth walls.”
Burr said caution is warranted, however, with such jobs, as many textured ceilings contain asbestos.
“You have to be careful and know what you’re doing when removing them,” he noted.
The right paint for the right job
As for the kind of paint that should be used inside the home, Brown said there is no substitute for quality.
“Good paint is of critical importance,” said Brown, who noted that box stores have inferior products. “Benjamin Moore is a very good paint and is the preferred paint in our opinion.”
Cheap paint, explained Burr, does not adhere well and is more prone to fading and flaking.
“It does not hold up to the test of time nearly as well as quality paint,” he said. “It is also usually more of a hassle to apply for the actual painter.”
Today’s technology, said Burr, has significantly enhanced the quality of paint itself, too.
“There are great products on the market,” he said. “Mildew-resistant paints for your bathroom, for instance, is a must to protect the drywall underneath and avoid any mold, mildew forming, or blistering of paint.”
When painting interior walls, Burr said quality products are made to be washable so any dirt on a painted surface can be wiped away with a wet cloth.
“Cheap paint does not wash well — and when it comes to trim and doors, you need a quality paint that is made for trim because trim paint needs to be more resilient,” he said. “Trim paint dries extremely hard and can withstand abuse. Baseboards, for example, are right at floor level, and they get kicked and knocked into constantly.”
Check references and be patient
As for words of advice for homeowners interested in hiring a painter, Brown said it is essential to secure viable references.
“You want to talk to people they actually did work for and can prove they are happy with it — not the brother-in-law,” he said. “I see it all too often where an unsuspecting homeowner gets a bad contractor and taken for their deposit. I’ve also seen guys show up and do a terrible job that then has to be redone.”
Noting it is equally important to make sure a painter has liability insurance, Burr said homeowners also need to exercise patience.
“In this market, good painters are in high demand,” he said. “No quality painter I know can look at a job and meet with a customer and start the job that week or the following. Almost all good painters and contractors have at least a few weeks to a month before they can get you on the schedule.”
To learn more about painting, contact Burr at tommyburr104@gmail.com or Brown at allinoneconstructionNH@gmail.com.