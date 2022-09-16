Chris Ware - pic1

Chris Ware

Greater Manchester-Nashua Board of REALTORS®

Chris Ware: New Hampshire Association of Realtors announces the 2022 Realtor of the Year.

Chris Ware, an agent with Keller Williams Metropolitan in Bedford and member of the Greater Manchester-Nashua Board of Realtors, has been selected by the New Hampshire Association of Realtors (NHAR) as the trade association’s 63rd Realtor of the Year.