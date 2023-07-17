New Hampshire home prices accelerated in June, with the median price jumping nearly $30,000 in a month, to a record $495,000 statewide.
Condo prices also notched record highs.
The 20-year home affordability index saw its worst month ever, with people having greater difficulty combating rising prices and higher interest rates.
“All you’ve got to do is take Economics 101, and that’s what we have going on,” said Rachel Eames, owner/broker at RE/MAX Capital Realty in Concord and RE/MAX Coastal Living in Newmarket.
June 2022 saw the lowest number of new listings for any June in the past 20 years, and June 2023 was 27% below that mark, according to Dave Cummings, vice president of communications and member engagement at the New Hampshire Realtors.
“The buyers need to be able to make a cash offer to be able to win the house,” said Eames, who estimates about one-third of the buyers she sees are from outside New Hampshire.
Some buyers have tapped the home equity of a parent’s house to offer cash to buy their own house, she said.
Cash buyers don’t need to get a home appraisal to secure a mortgage, speeding up deals for sellers.
Helping fuel the price growth were locations such as Londonderry, where the median sales price jumped 27% in June over a year ago. Manchester’s median price rose 5.3% year-over-year, while Nashua’s dropped 3.5%.
Londonderry’s $700,000 median was higher than in Portsmouth, traditionally one of the state’s most expensive housing markets. But Portsmouth still holds a $70,000 lead over Londonderry for the first half of the year.
Meanwhile, Lebanon's prices jumped 20% in a year’s time, to $516,000 last month.
The condo market also saw a record median price -- $400,000 in June.
The home affordability index was a record-low 61 in June, meaning the state’s median household income was just 61% of the amount necessary to qualify for a mortgage on the median-priced home under prevailing interest rates.
Interest rates more than doubled from two years ago, adding hundreds of dollars to monthly mortgage payments.
“We want a housing market accessible to home buyers at all levels, but we won’t get there just by waiting around for interest rates or prices to drop,” Cummings said. “We need more supply, and to get there, it’s going to take effort by the state Legislature to break down barriers to new construction and provide incentives for developers.”
Statewide, homes stayed on the market for an average 20 days in June, a week longer than a year earlier.
The year’s biggest Seacoast sale was in North Hampton last month -- a $7 million property on Atlantic Avenue, according to the Seacoast Board of Realtors.
According to Zillow.com, the home featured four bedrooms, nine bathrooms and 10,700 square feet.
June was the biggest sales month for Seacoast real estate in 10 months, but only 86 properties were actively listed at the beginning of July, the fewest ever for this time of the year.
“Pent-up demand remains robust in the Seacoast,” said Jessica Ritchie, president of the Seacoast Board of Realtors. “We have a supply and demand issue that continues to spur selling prices to record levels.”
June’s median sales price of $804,500 was an all-time monthly record.