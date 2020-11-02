Nashua will need an additional 4,769 housing units to accommodate an expected population increase from about 87,000 to 96,000 by 2030, according to a housing report.
Its recommendations include leveraging public land for more housing options and creating an affordable housing trust.
The city recently hired RKG Associates to review economic data, the rental housing market, owner-occupied housing market and gaps in housing. The 80-page report was presented last week to the Board of Aldermen.
The future growth and lack of housing should be considered in Nashua’s master plan, according to Eric Halvorsen, vice-president of RKG Associates, Inc.
Only those households making more than $75,000 a year can afford Nashua’s median rent or median sales price for housing, he told aldermen.
“You might want to consider appropriate locations for higher density over time,” he said, noting the city’s vacancy rate is currently less than 1%.
Rents went up over 19% from 2013 to 2018, Halvorsen said. As of 2018, the average rent in Nashua was $1,287 per month; however, the rents in the $1,500 to $1,999 range had increased by 136% during those same years, he said.
“We also have a lot of growth in our 18 to 34 (age group),” said Sarah Marchant, community development director.
She said senior citizens and younger adults are often competing for the same housing stock in Nashua.
The report also recommended that a phased-in rental and owner rehabilitation program be expanded, and the reintroduction of a first-time homebuyer program. It also suggests working with employers to identify opportunities to partner on employer-assisted housing, as well as leveraging capital from housing partners and working with the city’s housing authority on various initiatives.
Alderman Tom Lopez questioned whether there are enough services available for those already struggling with housing.
Even with the expansion of the Bronstein apartments in downtown Nashua, there will still be more demand for housing, according to the study. The Bronstein apartments consist of a 48-unit public housing facility that will be demolished next year and replaced with more than 200 units of affordable housing.
The Nashua City Planning Board recently approved the project, which includes four, four-story apartment buildings at the corner of Central and Pine streets.