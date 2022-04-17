The owners of 729 Pine St. in Manchester had proposed converting the home from single-family to a rooming house with five bedrooms, but the Zoning Board of Adjustment unanimously denied a variance on Thursday.
The owners, Brendan and Madelaine Gilmartin, sought variances to change the use from single-family to congregate housing.
The city has a need for affordable housing, the Gilmartins wrote in their application. The couple did not appear at the hearing Thursday evening, but the board decided to proceed with the public hearing.
“The house would still maintain its family character in a desirable location for young professionals and front-line workers,” the application reads.
The project required variances for frontage, lot size and parking.
Several neighbors spoke out against the variances and wrote letters to the board in opposition.
Lynne Lacasica of 683 Pine St. presented the board with a five-page petition in opposition. She said crime has been increasing in the neighborhood.
“We feel like as owners of single-family homes this is opening up a Pandora’s box that we don’t want opened in our residential area,” she said.
Many were concerned about property values and parking, she said.
“We’re concerned that if this is passed it will set a precedent for further zoning changes and it is going to change the dynamics of not only our beautiful neighborhood, but also could increase the problem we are having with crime,” Lacasica said.
Several residents from nearby Liberty Street also spoke in opposition. The neighborhood is mostly single-family homes with a few two-family homes. Daniel Hannon of 89 Liberty St. called the proposal a “red flag.”
“There was a gun incident in the residences in question in July 2020, which really shook us to the core,” he said. A man who threatened his roommate with a knife got shot, according to police at the time.
Attorney John Bisson spoke on behalf of the owner of 727 Pine St., Tina Szpak, saying the plan would be an intensive change to the use of the property without proper plans submitted. The application is handwritten.
“It is stuffing it on a penny-sized lot,” he said.
Chairman Robert Breault said he believes the proposal is contrary to the public interest, out of character for the neighborhood and not in the spirit of the ordinance. The Gilmartins have a chance to appeal.