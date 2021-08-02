Nearly two-thirds of New Hampshire voters surveyed agree that their community needs more affordable housing, according to a recent Saint Anselm College poll.
Also, there was 71% support for changing the local review process, including speeding up reviews of new housing proposals. A bill to make such changes was tabled in the last legislative session.
The survey of 1,171 registered New Hampshire voters by Saint Anselm College’s Center for Ethics in Society found 63% agreed and 31% disagreed with the statement, “My community needs more affordable housing to be built.”
There isn’t a lot of hard data on public opposition to residential growth, but restrictive zoning laws followed the “Massachusetts Miracle” in the 1980s when a booming economy in that state drove strong investment in New Hampshire real estate. Concerns arose that taxes would go up to serve new residents or that the Granite State could lose its rural feel.
Jason Sorens, director of the Center for Ethics, said there now appears to be a growing realization that new houses are needed to provide places for working people to live and to support business and the economy.
“We design our statewide polls with neutral questions on a variety of housing issues to elicit voters’ attitudes from many aspects,” he said of the second annual housing survey, released July 22. “This survey shows that voters want new, inexpensive homes even in their own community.”
Still, an agitated crowd of homeowners opposed to change can hold sway over local governmental boards considering new homes and apartments.
This phenomenon is seen throughout New England and across the nation, said Katherine Einstein, a political science professor at Boston University, one of three authors of “Neighborhood Defenders.”
“We were interested in people who show up to public meetings because, for the most part, that’s how housing development gets approved, hearing from members of the public and how they feel,” she said. “What we found is that the people who show up are privileged, whiter, older, homeowners, who also overwhelmingly opposed development, with only 15% who showed support.”
Local governing boards, which are also largely made up of homeowners, can add significant costs to projects even by delaying decision in deference to neighborhood opposition.
As more and more of the workforce gets priced out of the housing market, there is a chance that more progressive land use policies might be developed and that more organized support for housing proposals will emerge, Einstein said.
While the Saint Anselm survey found sentiment in favor of affordable housing, the devil may be in the details.
The survey found 38% opposition for legislation “to allow property owners to build duplexes, triplexes, and fourplexes on any property served by municipal water and sewer and where the zoning allows residential development,” compared to 37% in support and 25% who were unsure.
Carmen Lorentz, executive director of Lakes Region Community Developers, said this finding gave her pause, considering that zoning is one of the biggest pieces to the puzzle of providing more affordable housing.
Lorentz’s organization develops affordable rental housing.
“Some communities are more friendly to development, so we reach out to them,” she said. “Some towns let you do multi-family housing and some allow only two units per acre, which doesn’t allow you to build an apartment complex,” she said.
She welcomes the growing consensus that more housing is needed to support economic development.
“But there is a disconnect with what the business community is saying and what local towns will allow,” Lorentz said. “A lot of town officials are influenced by their budget.”
There is a feeling among some local officials that more housing means more school students, thus more education costs and higher taxes.
Housing advocates counter that residential development spreads out the property tax burden and can reduce individual homeowners’ taxes, especially since the state has seen a declining student population and many schools have unused capacity.
“There’s a myth out there that housing will increase taxes; it’s not true,” Lorentz said.
For some, even the words, “affordable housing,” conjure up negative images.
“Our definition is housing that’s affordable to those who live and work in the community,” Lorentz said.
“When you start to talk more specifically about a particular project, people will understand what you want to do, but I find you really have to dig in and explain what it is, who is going to live there, what it’s going to look like, who is going to pay the taxes,” she said.