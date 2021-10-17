We’re not just talking paint; cabinets can stripped, sanded and restained.
As a homeowner looking to do renovations, you’ve probably heard it all during the past 18 months: lumber shortage, back orders, supply chain issues, labor shortage. It’s been a frustrating waiting game for many.
Maybe instead of ripping out the old and replacing it with new, look into working with what you have already and simply giving it a new look.
Kitchen cabinets, for example, can be transformed and given new life by refinishing your existing materials.
For natural wood cabinets, Dennis Richards of Finish Factory in Rollinsford said refinishing begins with “painstakingly stripping” them down. This step is followed by hand-sanding them to raw wood.
“This consists of all the doors, drawer fronts, everything,” he said.
After these steps have been completed, he said you can apply polyurethanes, shellacs and varnishes by hand brush or spray.
“I would recommend spraying, the clear results in the best finish for natural woods,” he explained.
Richards offered tips and tricks, do’s and don’ts, and a few recommendations based on his years of experience.
Cabinets can also be stained, although Richards said it can be a tricky process with professional stains, as some dry very fast and come across as “blotchy” and “just plain bad” without a good technique.
“The best way to apply stain is to spray it, but it can be done by hand,” he said. “My advice is to have two people work as a team with one to apply it and one to ‘rag off.’”
He said it is also important to move fast and keep under control when using stain.
“They often have a strong odor, though, that can linger for days in a home while flashing off and drying,” said Richards, who said most home supply stores have homeowner-friendly stains that can be applied fairly easily.
Another consideration when staining cabinets is that it is easier to go from light to dark.
“Dark stained cabinets will leave behind traces of stain in the wood grain that are very hard to dig out of all the cracks and corners,” he noted. “These stains need clear coats. Seal it, light sand it, and clear it again. I would say three coats at least for the best finish.”
For those interested in full cover or opaque stain cabinets, Richards said he is not a “huge fan.”
“Most homeowners commonly know these as gel stains,” he said. “To me, when applied by hand, they usually look very streaky. I personally don’t feel they will hold up in the long run even with a clear coat.”
Painting cabinets is another option, which he described as labor intensive.
“You clean, degrease, and sand the cabinets to put a good coarse mechanical tooth into the surface,” he said. “You should then prime the cabinets and apply two top coats.”
He said you can either brush and roll or spray everything.
“The choice is up to you to decide how you want to go,” added Richards, who said cabinets that are already painted do not need to be sanded to raw wood with the right preparation.
When painting red woods like red oak, mahogany, cherry, and red birch, however, he said they have a tendency to bleed a brownish stain regardless as to the number of coats that have been applied.
“This is called tanning,” he said. “Make sure you use a quality stain-blocking primer at the primer stage and don’t skip it.”
For the cost to hire a professional, Richards said a ballpark estimate ranges from $2,500 to $9,000, although most jobs are about $5,000.
“We can do smaller kitchens in as little as five days from beginning to end with out comprising quality,” he added. “Typically, we tell folks seven business days.”
To learn more about refinishing cabinets, visit finishfactory.net.