Under contract in Hollis
A home under contract on Lorenzo's Lane in Hollis. The whole street is new, with many homes up for sale or under contract. 

Seacoast housing prices sizzled in July as the median sales price topped $900,000 for the first time -- including a record-breaking $6.6 million home in Portsmouth -- while prices statewide took a breather.

July’s monthly median sales price of $905,750 in 13 Seacoast-area communities was 39% higher than a year earlier, according to the Seacoast Board of Realtors.