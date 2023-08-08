Seacoast housing prices sizzled in July as the median sales price topped $900,000 for the first time -- including a record-breaking $6.6 million home in Portsmouth -- while prices statewide took a breather.
July’s monthly median sales price of $905,750 in 13 Seacoast-area communities was 39% higher than a year earlier, according to the Seacoast Board of Realtors.
Statewide, the median sales price of $480,000 in July grew 6.7% in a year’s time but was lower than June’s record-smashing $499,450, according to the New Hampshire Realtors.
Portsmouth recorded its most expensive sale in 13 years of record-keeping: a $6.6 million home on Martine Cottage Road. Its 4,770 square feet included five bedrooms and four bathrooms situated on nearly 16 acres.
“The record numbers we keep seeing reflect not only the law of supply and demand, but also the strong consumer confidence that buyers have in Seacoast real estate,” said Jessica Ritchie, president of the Seacoast Board of Realtors.
Statewide, 23% fewer homes sold in July than a year ago and 28% fewer homes were listed for sale.
“The affordability crisis continues to be driven in large part by the lack of inventory,” said Dave Cummings, vice president of communications and member engagement at the New Hampshire Realtors.
There were 1,700 single-family homes on the market in the state at the end of July, representing 1.6 months' supply of inventory, where a balanced market is typically considered five to seven months, he said in an email.
Of those 1,700 homes for sale, only 390 were listed for less than $350,000, he said.
“The most alarming piece of the puzzle is what it’s doing to first-time home buyers,” said Ben Cushing, the Realtors group president. “Inventory in that starter-home price range is incredibly scarce. The idea of young people buying a home is becoming more unrealistic by the day.”
The home affordability index was at a near record-low 62 in July, meaning the state’s median household income was just 62% of the amount necessary to qualify for a mortgage on the median-priced home under prevailing interest rates.
Interest rates have more than doubled from two years ago, adding hundreds of dollars to monthly mortgage payments.
Sales prices can fluctuate from month to month in a given community.
In Manchester, 87 homes sold for a median price of $385,000 in July 2022. Then 77 homes sold in June 2023 for a $420,000 median price. Last month, 61 homes closed with a $445,000 median price.
In next-door Londonderry, 32 homes sold for a median price of $648,000 in July 2022, 21 sold in June 2023 for a median price of $700,000 and 19 sold last month at a $600,000 median price, according to figures from the New Hampshire Realtors.
And in the North Country, 14 homes in Berlin sold in July 2022 for a median price of $126,500. The median jumped to $205,000 in June 2023 with four homes sold, while 13 homes sold for a $215,000 median last month.
New Hampshire registered as the 10th-most expensive state to own a house, according to real estate experts Agent Advice. Its $429,421 median price as of March had grown 5% in a year’s time, one of only three states in that top 10 list to see an increase.
In a separate report, the real estate website NewJerseyRealEstateNetwork.com analyzed U.S. Census data to find the average yearly housing cost in each state as a proportion of median income. Housing costs included mortgage repayments, various insurances, property taxes, utility bills, fuel bills, mobile home costs and condominium fees.
New Hampshire ranked 17th with nearly 21% of household income going toward housing ownership costs. That was based on a $17,172 average annual owner cost for those with a mortgage and a $83,449 median annual household income.