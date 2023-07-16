US-NEWS-STATES-EVICTIONS-GET

Atlantic County Sheriff’s office deputies prepare to evict tenants during foreclosure proceedings in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

 John Moore/Getty Images/TNS

BUFFALO, N.Y. — For years, Charlene Redrick worked double shifts to make sure she made rent each month. The 64-year-old nursing home aide always paid on time — even at the height of the pandemic.

But in 2022, Redrick’s landlord moved to evict her from the three-bedroom apartment she shared with her granddaughter and infant great-grandson. The landlord wanted to sell the building, Redrick said, and thought it would show better if it were vacant.