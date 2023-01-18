Planning to buy your first home? Check out Central New York.

Realtor.com named the best markets for first-time homebuyers in 2023 on Wednesday, ranking the Syracuse suburb of Mattydale as No. 9 in the nation. Two other Upstate New York locations also made the list: Eggertsville, in the Buffalo-Niagara Falls metro area, ranked seventh in the U.S. and Watervliet, in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy region, was eighth overall.