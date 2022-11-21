Cigna's building in Hooksett
A Brady Sullivan company wants to convert 2 College Park Drive in Hooksett to market-rate apartments.

The New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board has sided with Brady Sullivan Properties on its plans to redevelop the former Cigna building in Hooksett into 81 apartments.

The Hooksett Zoning Board of Adjustment twice denied the company’s request for a variance to allow the proposed market-rate apartments at 2 College Park Drive in a zone designed for commercial, retail and office development. Several members have said the company failed to show a hardship, as required, and the property should remain commercial.

