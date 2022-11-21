The New Hampshire Housing Appeals Board has sided with Brady Sullivan Properties on its plans to redevelop the former Cigna building in Hooksett into 81 apartments.
The Hooksett Zoning Board of Adjustment twice denied the company’s request for a variance to allow the proposed market-rate apartments at 2 College Park Drive in a zone designed for commercial, retail and office development. Several members have said the company failed to show a hardship, as required, and the property should remain commercial.
Chelmsford Hooksett Properties, a Brady Sullivan entity, bought the 97,200-square-foot building for $2.5 million last year. The three-story building, built in 1986 for Data General Corp., once held up to 250 employees.
Cigna most recently occupied the building before announcing its plans to sell in 2019.
In its appeal, Brady Sullivan argued “the office market is stagnant and is expected to decline due to ‘work from home opportunities’ which greatly expanded following the pandemic” and mentioned the need for housing in the state.
The appeal said members of the zoning board were “hostile to the development of apartments in the town of Hooksett.”
One issue raised by neighbors was traffic, which is typically a matter for the planning board, because it would change the character of the neighborhood, according to the appeals board decision.
“Record contains a report stamped by a professional engineer concluding that the proposed residential use would generate considerably fewer vehicle trips than the former office use,” the decision reads. “Such report was unopposed. In light of the foregoing, the board finds the ZBA’s reliance on a particular off-site traffic pattern as the basis for denial is unreasonable.”
The appeals board ultimately found the the zoning board acted “unreasonably and unlawfully” and reversed the town’s decision.
John Cronin, an attorney working for Brady Sullivan, did not return an email seeking comment.
Brady Sullivan appeared before the planning board Monday night to talk about rezoning nearby property at 1700 Hooksett Road.
The town’s zoning board will be responsible for deciding whether the town will appeal, according to Town Planner Nicholas Williams.