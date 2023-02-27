A Massachusetts apartment developer improperly tore down brick industrial buildings on Depot and West Auburn streets in Manchester before a review could be done to determine whether they belonged on the National Register of Historic Places, state officials said.
Although the Manchester Heritage Commission reviewed the project, additional reviews were required under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, which applied because the developer had to go to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a storm water permit, according to Nadine Miller, deputy state historic preservation officer.
The federal regulations for review and compliance are the responsibility of each state. In January 2022, the Division of Historical Resources asked the developer to have a survey of the properties completed by a qualified architectural historian.
“We asked for additional information about the buildings that were being demolished,” Miller said. “We were concerned that they may be historic and the developer never really responded.”
Boston-based Jones Street Investment Partners began tearing down the buildings at 21 W. Auburn St. and 24 Depot St. last summer, with demolition continuing into the fall. The demolition is now complete, and contractors are doing site work on the 92,500-square-foot building. It will have underground parking, several courtyards and recreation areas.
Jones Street CEO Matt Frazier said the company complied with all regulatory requirements and secured all necessary approvals for the project.
“Neither of the two buildings in question were registered as historic in any governmental database,” he said.
He said the housing is needed in the “vastly undersupplied market.”
The city heritage commission will talk about the non-compliance at its meeting at 5:30 p.m. today [Tuesday] at City Hall.
Permit at risk
In a Feb. 16 letter to the construction manager, the EPA said the project’s storm water permit could be terminated if the company does not respond to historic property questions.
According to the letter, Jones Street claims it did not receive a response from the state historical resources department within 15 days of sending a notice on Jan. 5, 2022. However, the division says it responded the next day with a request for more information.
The heritage commission weighed in on the demolition as part of a request for tax breaks from the city. Aldermen approved a five-year deal under the state’s Community Revitalization Tax Credit program, which lets developers who improve blighted properties in downtown areas delay paying property taxes on the increased value of the improvements.
Ray Clement, chairman of the heritage commission, said he wishes the federal procedures were followed.
“It would have been nice if they could have incorporated some of the historical features into the new building, so people could see a little bit of the history of it,” he said.
Miller noticed the buildings coming down in August.
“I got nervous because they never responded to our request,” she said.
The demolished buildings could have been eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, Miller said.
“We couldn’t have stopped the project, but we at least would have liked to work on a couple of mitigation efforts that would give back for the loss of those buildings,” she said.
A similar process is happening with a $30 million grant to transportation infrastructure improvements to the South Millyard area.
The history
The one-time John B. Varick Company operated an agricultural store at 24 Depot St., which was built in 1914 and more recently housed a restaurant. The three-story warehouse building on West Auburn was built in 1910.
The company was known for its hardware store at 809-813 Elm St.
The apartment project is located in the Gaslight District, an area of several blocks roughly bounded on the east by Elm Street in front of SNHU Arena, on the west by Canal Street, on the north by Old Granite Street and on the south by West Auburn Street alongside Market Basket.
The city commission focused mostly on the Depot Street building in its review but acknowledged at the time little could be done to save it.
“It really did have some nice detail,” Miller said of the Depot Street building. “Even some simple buildings like the warehouse that was torn down too on Auburn Street that is part of the whole heritage of the city and being associated with the railroad and industry and commerce.”
The requested survey is no longer possible because of the demolition, Miller said.
“Our office had some information about that Gaslight neighborhood and that it does have history as a warehouse district and that these buildings were likely important — what we call a character defining feature,” she said. “They kind of told a specific story of that neighborhood.”
Miller said it’s unfortunate the buildings couldn’t have been incorporated into the plans, but that’s “water under the bridge.” Jones Street did save some of the historic features of the builds, including the signs.
She hopes the developer and heritage commission can talk about ways to incorporate the history of the buildings into the project. Miller said the commission could also ask for money to go toward another preservation project.
“There are quite a lot of options,” she said, “but it is about getting around the table and talking about it with the right people.”