Building torn down
The building that formerly housed Zaboo Restaurant at 24 Depot St. in Manchester was torn down to make way for a 250-unit apartment building.

 Thomas Roy/Union Leader File

A Massachusetts apartment developer improperly tore down brick industrial buildings on Depot and West Auburn streets in Manchester before a review could be done to determine whether they belonged on the National Register of Historic Places, state officials said.

Although the Manchester Heritage Commission reviewed the project, additional reviews were required under the National Historic Preservation Act of 1966, which applied because the developer had to go to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for a storm water permit, according to Nadine Miller, deputy state historic preservation officer.

