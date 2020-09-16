WASHINGTON, D.C. -- New Hampshire will receive $1.83 million in CARES Act money to fund housing vouchers for people impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Hampshire congressional delegation announced.
The fund will come from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and will be distributed through the New Hampshire Housing Finance Authority.
It will be channeled to low-income, disabled and elderly people, the delegation said.
“For many Granite Staters, keeping a roof over their heads has been a tremendous challenge over the course of this pandemic. Many are struggling to pay their mortgage or rent on top of other basic necessities like food and health care and are at risk of losing their homes with nowhere to go,” Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., said in a statement.
The delegation has announced more than $60.6 million thus far in federal funding to help support affordable housing, health care and social services throughout New Hampshire, the statement reads.