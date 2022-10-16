Stove Keepers: An industry expert breaks down the wood vs. pellet stove debate.
If not necessarily around the proverbial corner, winter is certainly in the neighborhood, which has many homeowners already strategizing about their heating source.
“Our sales are definitely up this year,” said Art Kelley, one of the primaries at Stove Keepers in Brookline.
With an uptick in sales for both pellet stoves and wood burning appliances, Kelley said their respective pros and cons depend largely on individual preferences.
“There is a big draw for wood stoves if you have a supply of free wood and don’t need electricity,” he explained. “They do not rely on electricity to run the way that pellet stoves do, so these are a great option for someone who does not want to worry about electricity.”
According to Kelley, pellet stoves can be seen as more convenient, since they can be set up with thermostats and programmed to shut down and turn on at certain times.
“All pellet stoves can run off of thermostats, so there is quite a bit of convenience to a pellet stove.”
Kelley said pellets are also generally stable from a cost perspective, although he said they are about 10% higher now compared to last year.
“However, home heating costs are up, so you are still saving significantly with pellets,” he added.
When comparing how much of each heating source is needed, Kelley said a ton of pellets is approximately equal to 1.5 cords of firewood.
“Pellets are a little bit easier to handle and keep a supply, so that is one way to look at it,” he said. “For a typical New England house — colonial or cape construction — plan on one ton of pellets for every 500 square feet of home that you are trying to heat.”
In terms of cleanliness, Kelley said pellet stoves probably operate more cleanly, as pellets have very low moisture content (under 6%) and are very controlled. For wood stoves, he said it depends on how long the wood has been dried, as its dryness can have a big effect on levels of ash.
“Pellet stoves also have feedback to adjust air to fuel ratios, so they can definitely burn cleaner than wood.”
Another consideration is clearance to combustibles (distance between the stove and flammable materials of the home), which is a lot less with pellet stoves.
“The primary difference is that a wood stove produces radiant heat, and a pellet stove is primarily convective heat,” he said. “If you have a wood stove with radiant heat, you need some more distance between walls.”
Noting it is a little easier to heat larger spaces with a convective heat source like a pellet stove, Kelley said radiant heat comes out and hits the walls. The walls then send the heat back to the room.
“A wood stove heats just the room that it is in, so if you have an open concept setup, then that would work well with a wood stove,” he said. “A pellet stove, though, works better with a non-open concept configuration.”
Kelley said there is also more to venting a wood stove than with a pellet stove.
“With a pellet stove, you can put a two-foot pipe outside — there is mechanical blowing that removes a lot of the variables,” he explained. “With a wood stove, you have to get over the roof line, etc. in order to vent it properly.”
The age and condition of your home should also be considered. According to Kelley, though, pellet versus a wood stove may be more lifestyle-related than anything else.
“If you have the trees and the kids to help cut and haul and stack the wood, there is a great application for wood stove,” he said. “They are great to keep family together in one room.”
You have to clean the ash out of wood stoves, and Kelley said pellet stoves can be emptied much less frequently.
“Quite a few ash pans in pellet stoves are fairly sizable, so you can burn about a ton of pellets before you have to empty it out,” he said. “That is about a cord and a half of wood before you have to empty it.”
Kelley said annual maintenance is required every year for both types of heating sources. When shopping for a pellet or wood stove, he said the onus is ultimately on homeowners.
“People do have to do their homework,” he said. “We have a saying, ‘If the customer asks for vanilla, give them vanilla.’”
To learn more about pellet stoves and/or wood burning appliances, visit stovekeeper.com.