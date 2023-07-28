ATHOME-STYLEATHOME-3-MCT

Gone are the days of settling for a limited selection of preselected finishes. In this piece, we’ll delve into a world of wood furniture customization. Prepare to be amazed as we explore the endless possibilities of customizing drawer pulls, drawer faces and even legs, allowing you to create a truly bespoke piece that perfectly aligns with your style and preferences.

Whether you crave a traditional woodgrain look or a vibrant pop of color, join us on this inspiring journey as we unlock the limitless potential of wood furniture customization.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.