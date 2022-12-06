ATHOME-STYLEATHOME-5-MCT

Certain elements of a holiday look give us that Christmas feeling. Images of holly and mistletoe, twinkling trees and vintage Santas are what I conjure in my mind when thinking of holidays past, and Nostalgic Noel is a look that delivers in spades for me. Classic but fun, this Christmas decor delivers whimsical vibes at every glance.

Because the space features a very traditional home color, and this is an exceptionally fun traditional Christmas look, we knew it was a match made in heaven. Don’t fret, this is a look that will blend with the colors you already have in your home as well.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill’s. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.