When interior designer Bunny Williams said “decorating a room is like making a great salad; you want interesting ingredients,” she probably didn’t think we would take it quite so literally.

Cabbage ware is one of my favorite ways to freshen up a tablescape. As Southern Living puts it, these dishes are “as recognizable as Spode’s Christmas dishes, as beloved as Blue Willow china, and as collectible as Depression glass.” Depending on how they’re styled, they can evoke a more playful and whimsical tone, or an elevated and elegant one. Over the years these little pieces of pottery have marched their way into our hearts and homes, hallmarking them as a New Traditional design staple.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior design destination Nell Hill's. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.