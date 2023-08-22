Under contract in Hollis
A home under contract this month on Lorenzo’s Lane in Hollis. The whole street is new, with many homes up for sale or under contract.

 Nicole Goodhue Boyd/Union Leader

At a time of record rents and home prices, nearly four in five Granite Staters think their communities need more affordable housing, according to a new survey.

Three in five want local boards to adjust their land-use regulations to make building easier, a sentiment that has increased each of the past four years.