At a time of record rents and home prices, nearly four in five Granite Staters think their communities need more affordable housing, according to a new survey.
Three in five want local boards to adjust their land-use regulations to make building easier, a sentiment that has increased each of the past four years.
“More people are aware we need to examine our zoning and maybe find a way to reduce minimum-lot sizes or increase density to make housing more affordable,” Max Latona, executive director of the Center for Ethics in Society at Saint Anselm College, said in an interview Tuesday.
Sky-high home prices and higher interest rates this year have stymied many people's efforts to move.
The biggest change in public opinion this year came on a question that asked whether people agreed or disagreed with the statement “My community needs more affordable housing to be built.”
The gap between those who agreed and those who didn't widened by 20 percentage points from last year, to 78% in agreement and 18% disagreeing.
Not a single voter under age 35 disagreed with the need for more affordable housing in their community.
“People are driven by their pocketbooks and wallets, and this is a household economic issue that many people are facing,” said Ben Frost, deputy executive director and chief legal officer for New Hampshire Housing.
A special legislative committee on housing “is looking at legislative solutions to the state’s housing crisis, and I think the survey results lend a lot of credence to the work of this committee and lends support to legislative initiatives that it may bring forward in 2024,” Frost said.
Attitudes have flipped in recent years about whether communities should adjust their land-use regulations.
In 2020, 42% surveyed opposed changes, and 29% backed them, with the rest either undecided or not answering the question.
In 2022, the results flipped, to majority support for changes (52%), with 40% opposing them. The latest survey showed 60% wanting laxer regulations for home building, and 34% opposed to loosening them.
“The idea behind local control is that every community differs,” said Natch Greyes, government affairs counsel for the New Hampshire Municipal Association, which represents the state’s 234 cities and towns. “Different communities are going to want different things.”
A big hurdle to building more housing closer together is the lack of sewer lines, he said.
That usually falls to the developer, who passes that cost along to the homebuyer, Greyes said.
Latona said he hopes that armed with the survey results, “community leaders and policymakers will feel more confident that they’re acting more in the interest of the public will.”
Other survey results included more people wanting affordable homes in their own neighborhoods. This year, 58% backed the idea, and 37% opposed it. A year earlier, the split was 50%-43% in favor of more affordable housing in their own neighborhoods.
A greater slice of those surveyed this year disagreed with the statement “New Hampshire should do more to prevent housing development and keep the state the way it is.” Nearly 60% disagreed this year, compared to 53% last year and 46% in 2020.
On building “missing middle” housing — two-, three- and four-unit structures — 43% supported it and 27% were opposed, with the rest undecided or not answering. That compared to a 38%-35% split last year and a 37%-38% split in 2021.
The statement “Our suburbs and rural towns should have mostly just single-family homes. Apartments, duplexes, and townhouses should be built only in cities” garnered 33% agreement and 64% disagreement. That compared to a 37%-61% split last year.
“Access to housing is a critical issue for our economy and our workforce here in New Hampshire,” Joe Carelli, president of Citizens, New Hampshire and Vermont, said in a statement.
“Citizens is committed to fostering strong communities and supports the center’s important work identifying prospective solutions to encourage the development of more affordable housing and access to opportunities where our neighbors can grow and thrive.”
Sponsored by Citizens, the poll was conducted by the Saint Anselm College Survey Center from July 18 to 20, with 646 registered New Hampshire voters participating The margin of error was plus/minus 3.9%.