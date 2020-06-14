While there has been vocal discontent from numerous Bedford residents over a proposal to add 200 apartments to the Market and Main site, the developers of the project say a new survey indicates significant support.
Given the amount of opposition that is often present at Bedford Planning Board meetings when the mixed-use development is discussed, Terry Robinson of Encore Commercial LLC, the developers of Market and Main, said they asked the Saint Anselm College Survey Center to gauge the opinion of the town.
Among the 287 registered voters in Bedford randomly selected for the survey, 51% said they are likely to support Market and Main’s luxury studio apartments. In total, 60% of the survey participants said they support the project while 36% said they oppose it and 4% remained neutral. Robinson acknowledged that there is still opposition to the proposed apartments, which were added to the project’s design after completion of its first phase, including Trader Joe’s and The Friendly Toast.
“This is their town and they want to protect it, and that is understandable,” said Robinson, adding he appreciates the many opinions. “The vocal opposition is vocal, that is the key word there.”
However, he said it appears, at least among the participants surveyed, that slightly more than 50% support the apartments. Encore will approach town planners on June 22 with its site plan for the second phase of Market and Main, which also includes a Regal cinema and retail space on the lower level of the two apartment buildings.
Since apartments are not permitted in that section of town, the planning director has stated that a waiver will be necessary for the two five-story apartment buildings. The survey, which was conducted online via text message, also indicates that 85% of the participants were likely to support Market and Main because of its design, streetscapes, sidewalks, shopping, dining and entertainment venues.
“Part of the reason behind this was that we really wanted to capture what the public sentiment was on this project,” said E.J. Powers, spokesman for the project.
The second phase of the project still has a significant hurdle to overcome as town planners must decide whether to allow apartments in an area of Bedford where they are not permitted, the performance zone. In addition, there are no workforce housing units included in the project, even though some Planning Board members have stressed their strong desire for more affordable units.
Some planning officials have already expressed displeasure since apartments were added to the proposed plan.
“Honestly, it could be possible that there is no ill intent here, but it feels like a bait-and-switch, honestly,” Planning Board member Kelleigh Murphy has said.
“This is a great disappointment,” Matt Sullivan, another Planning Board member, said previously.Several residents have raised concerns about how the additional apartments might crowd the local school system, impact emergency services, create traffic congestion, alter the small-town feel of Bedford and conflict with new zoning ordinances approved earlier this year to curb this type of development.