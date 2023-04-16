Brookline officials discriminated against African-Americans and Latinos by taking steps to block an 80-unit affordable townhome project that residents proclaimed would change their town’s character, according to a lawsuit filed by a well known real estate development family.

Residents at a special town meeting in 2021 voted to impose a one-year moratorium on residential developments that could impact school enrollments. A year later, the town voted to amend its workforce housing ordinance, making it more difficult for workforce projects, according to the lawsuit filed by Tamposi Brothers Holdings LLC and Brookline Opportunities LLC.