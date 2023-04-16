Brookline officials discriminated against African-Americans and Latinos by taking steps to block an 80-unit affordable townhome project that residents proclaimed would change their town’s character, according to a lawsuit filed by a well known real estate development family.
Residents at a special town meeting in 2021 voted to impose a one-year moratorium on residential developments that could impact school enrollments. A year later, the town voted to amend its workforce housing ordinance, making it more difficult for workforce projects, according to the lawsuit filed by Tamposi Brothers Holdings LLC and Brookline Opportunities LLC.
“These actions had the purpose and effect of limiting housing opportunities for families with children, African Americans, and Latinos and perpetuating racial residential segregation in the town of Brookline,” wrote Manchester attorney Megan Carrier, who’s representing the developer.
Town officials needed to take steps to get the proposals on the ballot.
“Many community members expressed opposition to the proposed workforce housing …using racially charged language and employing insidious racial stereotypes and code words about the types of tenants who would live in affordable housing,” said the lawsuit.
“{W}orkforce is a nice way to say low income, and I am sorry but low income comes with baggage,” one person who commented on the idea during a planning board meeting in February 2021, according to the lawsuit.
Another asked if the workforce project had “anything to do with Biden’s plan to flood our country with ‘refugees.’”
The 47-page amended complaint used the term “African American” and “Latino” 30 times each, referring to Brookline as “an affluent, predominantly white suburb of Nashua, New Hampshire.”
On Monday, lawyers for the two sides will appear in a federal courtroom in Concord on a request by the town for a judge to throw the case out before trial.
The town responded in court papers by saying that the developer never filed an actual application for town officials to consider, and that no town defendants, which includes the selectboard and planning board, made any discriminatory statements.
“Instead, plaintiffs are conflating ideas and statements made by Brookline citizens and nearby residents in public fora and on a community Facebook page not administered by the town, planning board, or selectboard with ideas and statements attributable to and/or endorsed by the defendants in this case,” wrote Manchester attorney Steven Dutton, who is representing Brookline officials.
Dutton said the proposed project off Route 13 didn’t comply with town zoning when conceptual plans came before the planning board in February 2021.
“The plaintiffs never could have built their proposed project, even if this court were to turn back the clock to a time before the zoning ordinance amendments or the moratorium took effect,” wrote Dutton.
Tamposi Brother Holdings is a third-generation family real estate development and investment team. Brothers Jacob and Joseph Tamposi formed Brookline Opportunities LLC for the purpose of the Brookline project, according to court records.
The two entities “unequivocally misrepresented at numerous conceptual meetings with town representatives that the zoning ordinance allowed their proposed project in the chosen location,” Dutton wrote.
They “either knew their interpretation was wrong and hoped their violation of the ordinance would go unnoticed, or were aware the town might interpret the ordinance differently and so were fearful to raise the issue for discussion.”
The developer also accused the town of violating the Fair Housing Act.
“Despite the Fair Housing Act’s prohibition against familial status discrimination, the town explicitly blocked plaintiffs’ workforce housing project based on the assertion that the development would attract too many families with children,” the lawsuit alleged.
The town denies that.
The developer said it lost money developing plans, missed out on receiving tax credits and could have done a project in another town during the time it battled with Brookline.
They are asking for actual and punitive damages in their suit.