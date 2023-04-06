ATHOME-BASEMENT-FLOODING-DMT

From a faulty drainage system to poor foundation weatherproofing, there are a number of different ways water can find its way into your basement when it rains.

 Dreamstime/TNS

When it rains, your basement can flood for a number of reasons. Gravity is the main culprit, of course, since your basement is the lowest living space in the house, but other factors are often at play.

“The answer to ‘why does my basement flood when it rains’ is complicated, as there are a plethora of reasons behind basement flooding,” AdvantaClean, a structural repair company born in the aftermath of Hurricane Andrew, reported. “If you do experience water in your basement, it is crucial that you find the source and fix the problem before it gets worse.”