JOHN SLIWERSKI, co-founder of Corey’s Closet, doesn’t mind dickering with a customer. “Sometimes people ask, ‘Can you do any better on the price?’” he said with a laugh. “But once I explain our mission to them, they say, ‘Don’t worry, I’ll pay your price.’”
Corey’s Closet is the Gold winner for Best Thrift Store in the New Hampshire Union Leader’s annual Readers’ Choice poll. Goodwill is the Silver winner. Both stores, the locally grown one and the chain, have a deeper purpose than selling things cheaply or even keeping them out of the waste stream. As they recycle discards, they’re rebuilding lives.
Corey’s Closet
Brenda Sliwerski knew she had to do something when her son Corey, a special-needs student, aged out of high school special ed and entered a day program. “There wasn’t an awful lot for them to do,” she recalled of the day program. Corey, now 23, was “looking for a way to feel valued,” and his mother began researching options for him.
The family was already “thrifters” and “Corey loves thrifting,” she recalled, so she began to think of opening a secondhand store. She did more research and discovered a large thrift shop in Franklin, Tenn., that employs special-needs adults. She and her husband, John, flew out, spent time at the store, and when she woke up the next morning, she said, “Let’s just do it.”
The Sliwerskis began the 501(c)(3) process in November of 2016 and opened in 2017. Neither parent had a background in retail, so it was a learning curve, she said.
But they learned.
Brenda is still awed that they pulled it off, and awed that they snagged the Gold in Readers’ Choice. But on reflection, she could see why.
“We are community-oriented, and see our volunteers right here,” she explained. “We keep our prices low and our quality high.”
Though she often opens bags with unworn designer clothes, those items are priced like everything else except in rare and special cases.
“We get a lot of donations, but we’re limited in space, so we only put out what’s good,” she said.
John is a full partner and has responsibilities around the store. And Corey, who helps out where he can, “is likeable,” she added with a smile.
The shop is a frequent stop for local residents such as Bikra Savri, who comes almost every week. She pushed a cart already heaping with women’s clothing and said she was going to visit family in Iraq and was picking up items for her sister.
“I buy everything — children’s, adults’, lots of stuff,” she said with a smile.
In a back room, two young men sorted clothing under the watchful eye of a job coach. They were students from Londonderry High School, and the Sliwerskis celebrated their last day with cupcakes.
The future of the shop is not up to the Sliwerskis — it’s overseen by a board of directors, Brenda said. They know they won’t be around forever, and she said she hopes the shop’s management will pass to “someone who loves it.”
Derry Goodwill
The smiling half-face in blue and white has always been a beacon of savings, for young people trying to outfit a family, fixed-income seniors and everyone in between. Goodwill stores collectively won the Silver award for best thrift experience in the state. Like Corey’s Closet, the organization is more than the sum of its parts. Goodwill helps people through programs including neurorehabilitation for those with brain injuries, LifeWorks for those with disabilities, job and housing placements, assistive technology and programs for troubled youths.
In New Hampshire, careful shoppers can find the blue-and-white sign in Manchester, Concord, Laconia, Portsmouth, Somersworth, Seabrook and several other towns.
Kathy Nasta manages the Derry store on Manchester Road. She’s been with the store for about a year, joining in the middle of COVID-19, and it’s been busy all along, according to her.
While the store was closed during the pandemic, the staff worked on cleaning, organization and customer service skills, she said, adding, “Going through COVID was not easy.”
She saw an uptick in customers when the store finally opened. Many of them were people affected by COVID, who had lost their jobs or had their hours cut. “They couldn’t afford regular retail, so they just wandered in,” she said.
And they stayed. Some come to Goodwill because money is tight, while others enjoy the thrifting experience. “It’s like a treasure hunt,” she said.
While almost everything sells, the currently popular items are furniture and books, Nasta said. “We sell lots of books,” she said, adding, “We sold a lot during COVID. People wanted something to do.”
As with any shop relying on donations, the Derry staff unearths the occasional valuable item, she said. “We find something on almost a weekly basis,” she said. “We have two policies. If it’s something we can put on a shelf, we do it.” If the item is too expensive or exotic, it goes on Goodwill’s eBay division, she said. Either way, the clients in their programs benefit from the sale.
They also receive a lot of junk, Nasta said. “Goodwill spends millions of dollars getting rid of trash,” she said. “It’s extremely costly to our organization to get rid of things we can’t sell, and we’re careful not to take it. We retrained all our people.”
But that doesn’t help when the donor leaves a bag of useless items outside overnight, she added.
Though she’s new to Goodwill, Nasta is enjoying herself. What’s special about the Derry store? “The people,” she responded. “Our people are very customer-oriented. It’s a very good work environment, like a family.”
And, keeping pace with the organization’s purpose, a “challenged” individual works there as a greeter. “She puts a smile on everyone’s face,” Nasta said.
For more information about Goodwill in general, visit www.goodwillnne.org. The Derry store is located at 19C Manchester Road (Route 28), and may be reached at 437-3469. Corey’s Closet is located at 1329 Hooksett Road, Hooksett, and may be reached at 722-2172.