A new townhouse development will soon be constructed along Dumaine Avenue in Nashua.
Last week, the Nashua City Planning Board approved the project, which will include 10 attached two-story residential condominium units at 18 and 20 Dumaine Ave.
“This is a great neighborhood, a great site,” said Peter Dolloff, president of Sequel Development and Management, Inc.
“The price-point is at a point where the median wage earner in Nashua can afford to buy these units.”
The development will be geared toward first-time home buyers or couples who are looking to downsize, according to Dolloff.
Each townhouse will include three bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, a one-car garage and patio, states the plans. Individual units will be about 3,000-square-feet each.
“We are taking two antiquated homes and we are demising those and we are restoring them with 10 modern residences,” said Dolloff.
Sequel Development and Management, Inc., has already built and sold 34 units in the same neighborhood and within close proximity, and the new townhouses will be similar in nature, he said.
“It looks like a good addition to the neighborhood,” said Scott LeClair, chairman of the planning board.
The site plan for the project was approved unanimously by the board. Robert Bollinger, member of the planning board, voiced concern about the nearby signalized intersection of Amherst Street, Deerwood Drive and Thornton Road.
“There is a lot of increased traffic recently,” said Bollinger, noting the Amazon facility that operates not far from the site, as well as a busy 7-Eleven convenience store.
While there may be more opportunities for development in this section of the city, Bollinger said the traffic flow in this sector may need to be considered.
Since 10 condominium units will not likely increase traffic significantly, Bolinger said he isn’t too worried about it now. However, in the future, this should be studied further, he added.
The applicant, 75 Deerwood Drive, LLC, was asked to contribute $1,200 to the Amherst Street Corridor Fund to assist with possible traffic improvements in the long-term. LeClair said the developer has a good reputation for building projects that already exist in that area of the city.