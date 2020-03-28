Helaine Fendelman and Joe Rosson have written a number of books on antiques. If you have an item you would like to know more about, contact them at Joe Rosson, 2504 Seymour Ave., Knoxville, TN 37917 or by email at treasures@knology.net. If you would like your question to be considered for the column, include a high-resolution photo of the item that is in focus.