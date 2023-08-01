The developers of the sprawling Tuscan Village in Salem will eliminate an eight-story building which drew opposition from residents and cut its latest proposal for new apartments in half.
The plans call for reducing 600 apartments to 300.
After receiving feedback from the planning board and residents last month, developer Joe Faro eliminated plans to build an eight-story retail/entertainment/residential building with 300 residential units. The building will continue to have entertainment/retail/restaurant uses on the first floor and office/research and development on floors two through five as approved in 2021.
The planning board will continue to consider a change to the master plan to allow a six-story 439,041-square-foot retail/residential building with 300 units. The building will require a site plan review.
“Residential uses increased significantly with people leaving the metropolitan and suburban areas of Boston and with companies implementing the ‘work from home’ mandates, the demand for additional residential housing increased,” Faro said.
The massive 170-acre development is being built at the former Rockingham Park racetrack and includes the Central Village, North Village, South Village and a life science district.
Currently, Tuscan Village has 537 apartments and 85 townhomes fully occupied, according to a presentation on July 25. The 300 units will bring the total count to 1,485.
On July 27, Faro sent a letter to the planning board announcing the changes.
Mark Gross, director of permitting for Tuscan Village, said there is a housing shortage of about 25,000 units in the state.
At the July 25 planning board meeting, several residents spoke against the eight-story building that was being proposed.
“It should not be a city like Boston on one side of 28 and Salem, New Hampshire, the town, on the other,” said Ball Avenue resident Marie Cammarata. “It will look ridiculous.”
Planning Director Jacob LaFontaine told residents the ordinance is flexible in terms of how much housing will be allowed, but does require reviews by the planning board.
Gross told the planning board the number of residential units are being driven by the commercial aspects of the project.
“There are a lot of national or nationwide tenants that will come if they have that residential component right above them,” he said. “These are national brand tenants that would not come to this community if they were standalone.”
The master plan allows for “specialty grocery.”
He said the entertainment district wants “a captured audience” from residences on the property.
Faro said the changes eliminate concerns over building height and the number of units.
Plans for a Life Science District will likely be eliminated in future revisions to the master plan. Gross said some uses could include medical offices or sports venues.
The pandemic changed previous uses of a corporate office park and assisted living, which were impacted by the COVID-19 shutdowns, according to Faro’s letter. The demand for housing has increased with many companies offering work from home options.
Faro mentioned construction costs, increasing interest rates, fewer financing options, supply chain issues and labor shortages as challenges.
“These factors all contribute to the continuous reevaluation of the project’s programming in order to maintain a viable, financeable project and to keep it moving in a forward trajectory,” Faro said.