Two proposed apartment projects in downtown Manchester received variances last week to increase the number of units allowed to be built.
One project will retrofit the Independent Order of Odd Fellows building at 73 Hanover St. across from the Palace Theatre into 43 units and the other involves tearing down warehouse buildings on Depot and West Auburn streets near the SNHU Arena to construct a new building with up to 260 units and a parking garage underneath.
The zoning board of adjustment approved the variances Thursday night. Both projects now require planning board approval. The project on Depot and West Auburn streets also requires a review by the arena overlay design review committee.
73 Hanover St.
Red Oak Apartment Homes bought the building for $1.5 million at the end of last year with the intention to convert the upper four floors into 43 market-rate apartments. The proposed plans call for 24 studios and 19 one-bedroom units. Attorney John Cronin said such units are in demand.
“The upper floors have always been used for meeting space or offices, which there is little demand for in the downtown,” he said. “There is certainly an abundance of superior office space that is available in that area and downtown.”
He said the apartments meet the goals of the central business district. Four units on the ground floor will remain shops and possibly a restaurant, Cronin said.
The company also owns the Hanover Street parking garages and the 10-story Citizens Bank building, which houses 91 apartments.
The board approved the variance 5-0.
21 W. Auburn St. and 24 Depot St.
Boston-based Jones Street Investment Partners received a variance to increase the number of allowed units from 198 to 260. Company officials said the final count and mix of units has yet to be determined.
The two buildings would be demolished as part of the plans, according to Brian Pratt, a consultant with Fuss & O’Neill. The company hopes it will spur further development in the Gaslight District.
“The building will be uniquely shaped almost like an R, where there will be multiple courtyards inside for the residents’ use,” he said.
The company, which has more than 3,500 apartment units, operates in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Rhode Island.
Much of the discussion revolved around parking, while some lamented about losing an artist community in the buildings and the historic John B. Varick Company storefront on Depot Street. Much of the building is known as Manchester Mills and houses different businesses.
Artist Madeline Jones rents studio space out of the building and spoke against the plans on West Auburn.
“There are very few affordable multi-use spaces remaining in the city for people like myself to use for oil painting, printmaking, ceramics and other kinds of artisanal media,” she said.
In a letter, At-Large Alderman Dan O’Neil supported the project.
“This project along with other housing projects will bring more people to our vibrant downtown, which will be good for our downtown businesses and the community as a whole,” he wrote.
Some wanted to see the building at 24 Depot St., which was built in 1914, preserved.
The company tried to preserve the building or facade, but determined it wasn’t feasible, Pratt said.
“We are working on incorporating a lot of the architectural features in that area into the building and we are reviewing the possibility of using some of the facade materials if there is anything we can reuse,” he said. Some of the material include granite blocks, wood beams and the nameplate of the building.
Unlike the Hanover Street project, the variance came with a number of conditions including one parking spot for 70% of the units, the number of three-bedroom units are capped at 10 and studio and one-bedroom apartments make up more than 60%. The board approved the variance 3-1, with member Anne Ketterer abstaining.