BENGALURU - U.S. home prices are forecast to decline modestly this year and by less than previously thought as demand has declined only slightly despite expectations that interest rates have further to rise, according to property analysts polled by Reuters.

Normally interest rate-sensitive home prices have only fallen about 6% from their recent peak, although the Federal Reserve is expected to deliver at least two more rate hikes, having already raised its key interest rate by 450 basis points from near-zero in just a year.