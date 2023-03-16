A contractor works on the framing of a house

A contractor works on the framing of a house under construction at the Norton Commons subdivision in Louisville, Kentucky, U.S., on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The U.S. Census Bureau is scheduled to release housing starts figures on Feb. 17.  

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

New U.S. home construction increased in February for the first time in six months, led by a surge in starts of multifamily projects and suggesting the housing market may be starting to stabilize.

Residential starts rose 9.8% last month to a 1.45 million annualized rate, the fastest in five months, according to government data released Thursday. The pace of starts exceeded all forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists that had a median projection of 1.31 million.