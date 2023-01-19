Residential starts decreased 1.4% last month

Residential starts decreased 1.4% last month to a 1.38 million annualized rate.  

 Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

New U.S. home construction declined for a fourth-straight month in December, wrapping up a disappointing year for an industry that saw annual housing starts fall for the first time since 2009.

Residential starts decreased 1.4% last month to a 1.38 million annualized rate, a five-month low, according to government data released Thursday. New construction fell 3% in 2022 after surging the prior year. The December drop was due to a slump in multifamily projects.