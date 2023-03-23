HOME-SALES-BG

Homes in Rocklin, California, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. A record number of homes are being delisted as sellers face a sharp drop in demand, according to real estate brokerage Redfin.  

 David Paul Morris/BLOOMBERG

Sales of new U.S. homes unexpectedly rose in February after a downward revision to the prior month, suggesting the housing market is beginning to stabilize after a tumultuous year.

Purchases of new single-family homes increased 1.1% to an annualized 640,000 pace after a 633,000 rate in January, government data showed Thursday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 650,000 pace.