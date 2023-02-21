Sales of previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly declined for a 12th straight month in January, extending a record decline and underscoring how high mortgage rates continue to stifle housing activity.

Contract closings slipped 0.7% at the start of the year to an annualized pace of 4 million, according to data from the National Association of Realtors on Tuesday. The pace of purchases, which was the weakest since 2010, fell short of the median projection of 4.1 million in a Bloomberg survey of economists. Still, the pace of monthly sales declines has slowed.