After Hurricane Ike knocked out electricity to most of Houston in 2008, my 83-year-old father fired up his portable generator, running extension cords through an open kitchen window to a handful of lights, a fan and the refrigerator. He dutifully kept it running for five days, refilling the generator's gasoline tank every eight hours, so he and my mother could comfortably remain in the house. After Hurricane Harvey struck in 2017, the city went dark again, but this time my parents barely noticed. Within two minutes of the blackout, the entire house, including the air conditioning, had power. The difference? My father had a 22-kilowatt standby generator installed the year before.

Extreme weather, prolonged outages and increased demand on an aging electric grid are driving consumers to consider reliable backup power for their homes. While homeowners have long opted for portable generators, the convenience of a standby - including not having to manually refuel it every 8 to 12 hours or pick and choose which handful of outlets to power - is driving a shift.