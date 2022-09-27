If you’re shopping for your dream home or looking for ideas to update or decorate your current home, the Lakes Region Parade of Homes is a can’t miss event! The 2022 scattered-site tour will include beautiful homes with builders and trade professionals on-hand to answer your questions about the latest in construction, architectural trends, design and decor.
“It’s a great way to find the builder, neighborhood and home that best suits your lifestyle,” said Brie Stephens, co-chairperson of the 2022 Lakes Region Parade of Homes. “This year’s tour includes show ready homes as well as three separate developments and allow visitors a firsthand look at the building process.
The Lakes Region Parade of Homes is set for Columbus Day weekend, Oct. 8-10.
This year’s tour showcases eight new homes ranging in size from 1,800 square feet to 3,700 square feet, which arepen for tours from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday, rain or shine in seven Lakes Region communities.
Tickets can be purchased either at the first home you visit or online and cost $20/per person (age 18 and under get in free). One ticket is good at all homes, all weekend.
Visitors are encouraged to download the “Lakes Region Parade of Homes App”. The interactive app includes, builder information, home descriptions and turn-by-turn directions. It also customizes the tour experience by allowing attendees to work within the app and make comments and rate favorite parts about each home.
The Lakes Region Builders & Remodelers Association (LRBRA) is a not-for-profit, professional trade association. Our members are dedicated to promoting, protecting and improving the building industry throughout the Lakes Region. www.lakesregionparadeofhomes.com