If you’re shopping for your dream home or looking for ideas to update or decorate your current home, the Lakes Region Parade of Homes is a can’t miss event! The 2022 scattered-site tour will include beautiful homes with builders and trade professionals on-hand to answer your questions about the latest in construction, architectural trends, design and decor.

“It’s a great way to find the builder, neighborhood and home that best suits your lifestyle,” said Brie Stephens, co-chairperson of the 2022 Lakes Region Parade of Homes. “This year’s tour includes show ready homes as well as three separate developments and allow visitors a firsthand look at the building process.