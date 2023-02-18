Fort Meyers, Fla.

Storm surge from Hurricane Ian floods an area of Fort Meyers, Fla. 

 Thomas Simonetti/Washington Post

The nation's real estate market has yet to fully account for the increasing threats to millions of homes from rising seas, stronger storms and torrential downpours, according to new research published Thursday.

"Climate change is happening, and there's a tremendous amount of unknown risk around the country," said Jeremy Porter, a co-author of the study in Nature Climate Change and a professor of quantitative methods at the City University of New York. "These things are going to come to a head."