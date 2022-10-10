WOLFEBORO — A luxury single-family residence on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee has sold for a state-record $12.3 million, besting its last sale eight years ago by more than $3 million.
Located at 144 Springfield Point Road, off Route 28, the house sits on a 7.1-acre parcel that has 841 feet of exclusive waterfront on the largest lake in the Granite State.
Measuring just over 19,300 square feet, the house — referred to in the listing by Duston Leddy Real Estate as “Lakeside Manor” — has a total finished space of 17,771 square feet, which includes 37 rooms, among them eight bedrooms and 11 baths, seven full.
The listing describes the property, which was called “StoneRich” by a previous owner, as “the epitome of luxury, comfort and craftsmanship,” boasting two elevators, a four-story curved staircase, commercial kitchen and a 30-foot stone fireplace in the great room, along with an executive office, summer kitchen, sun room, spa, sauna, gym, and 15-seat theater.
Additionally, the home has a “900+ bottle wine and tasting room, bar, game room, craft room,” the listing said, and a six-car heated garage and a 36-by-50-foot barn.
The boathouse has three bays and there are also docks on the lake with four slips.
“If you could imagine a home built with seemingly unlimited resources, to make it a source of pride and respite like no other in the world, “Lakeside Manor” is just such a place!,” the listing sums up.
Originally put on the market last September for $19.5 million, the sale of Lakeside Manor closed on Oct. 7 for $12.3 million, said Jamieson Duston, a principal with Duston Leddy Real Estate of Portsmouth.
Duston did not identify the buyer. According to Wolfeboro assessing records, the property was most recently owned by Liberty Trust of Florida/Allen R. McGuire, Trustee, in care of McGuire Group of Dover.
For 2022, the buildings and land are assessed by the town at a combined $9.9 million.
Built in 2006, the property has now twice set the state price record for single-family home sales. In 2014, it sold for $8.97 million, according to Multiple Listing Service (MLS) data provided by Duston. That sale now ranks third in the all-time list.
Rounding out the top five single-family sales are three other Winnipesaukee properties:
$9.4 million for a home on Gov. Wentworth Highway in Tuftonboro.
$8.7 million for a home on Unsworth Road in Moultonborough.
$8.5 million for a home on Powers Road in Meredith.
Those properties all sold since September 2021, except for the Moultonborough sale, which took place in November 2012.
“There have been a total of 59 closings exceeding $4,000,000 since January 1, 2019,” Duston wrote in his email, while there have been six for properties over $8,000,000, four of them in 2022.
“We have three months left in the year and MLS data shows 10 additional homes are currently under contract above $4M across the state,” he wrote. “If all ten were to close before the end of the year, it would put us at 30 total sales above $4M in NH — a nearly 60% increase in the number of $4M plus sales year over year.”
“These figures prove there is a very strong appetite for New Hampshire’s luxury home segment,” said Duston.
He said New Hampshire has “broad appeal to high net worth individuals looking to permanently relocate, or purchase vacation property in one of the most beautiful states in the country. We’ve seen significant investment from out of state buyers looking to enjoy NH’s Seacoast, Lakes & Mountain regions ... but they also come for the favorable tax status.”
High income earners, said Duston, “can benefit from no sales or income tax, and while NH does tax investment and interest income, it’s set to phase those taxes out completely between 2023 and 2026. This should continue to drive investment in New Hampshire for years to come.”