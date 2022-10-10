Twice a record-setter

This 37-room home on Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro has twice set the state record for single-family home sale prices — most recently, for $12.3 million last week.

 PROVIDED BY DUSTON LEDDY REAL ESTATE

WOLFEBORO — A luxury single-family residence on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee has sold for a state-record $12.3 million, besting its last sale eight years ago by more than $3 million.

Located at 144 Springfield Point Road, off Route 28, the house sits on a 7.1-acre parcel that has 841 feet of exclusive waterfront on the largest lake in the Granite State.

Springfield Point Road
Buy Now

The entrance to Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro, as seen from Route 28 on Monday.
Two-time record setter

A listing photo for 144 Springfield Point Road in Wolfeboro which recently sold for $12.3 million, a record price for a single-family home in New Hampshire.