Work is scheduled to begin by the end of the month on the first phase of a 74-unit apartment complex in Goffstown that will include some rents below market rate for those with qualifying income levels.
Woodland Village will be built on a vacant 37-acre site off Mountain and Bog roads.
The first phase will include 42 units, five with one bedroom and 37 with two bedrooms within seven buildings.
There will also be a clubhouse and playground. It should take a year to complete.
Jim Menihane, director of multi-family business development at New Hampshire Housing, said the subdivision was approved by the town more than a decade ago, but the development stalled.
“These 74 new units will provide much-needed homes for our state’s workforce, especially given the very low inventory of apartments in New Hampshire’s rental housing market,” he said.
New Hampshire Housing is the quasi-governmental organization that administers affordable housing financing programs, including for this project.
Dakota Partners, a real estate developer and builder, said in a news release that it will use highly energy-efficient building principles on the project, including heavy insulation, an airtight building envelope and heat-recovery ventilation. Maloney Properties will manage the property.
Apartments are at a premium in New Hampshire. The 2021 New Hampshire Rental Cost Survey Report found a two-bedroom statewide vacancy rate of 0.6% and a median cost of about $1,500 for such a unit. In Hillsborough County, rents are up 28.6% in the last five years to a median of $1,643.
Rob Dapice, managing director of management and development for New Hampshire Housing, said the second phase of the project also has been approved by the town and will follow the first phase by a few months.
“It’s no secret that Goffstown is a desirable community with proximity to jobs in southern New Hampshire,” he said. “I suspect they will rent out quickly.”
The first phase of the project will cost $8 million to build, which is 70% financed with the low income tax credit program, 15% financed by the federal subsidy home program and 15% from New Hampshire Housing.
About a quarter of the units will rent at market rates. Other units will be set aside for people at various income levels and rented out at a reduced rate.
For example, if somebody were renting a two-bedroom unit and earning 50% of the area median income, the gross rent would be $1,102, including utilities, or a reduction of about $500 from a market-rate rent.
The area median income for Hillsborough County for a family of four is $98,000.