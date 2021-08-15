LACONIA — As new legislation emphasizes the quick sale of the former state school property, Carmen Lorentz is hoping that the possibility of workforce housing on the site will not be forgotten.
Given that the NH Council on Housing Stability just a month ago called for an increase of housing availability by 13,500 units by 2024, the push to find an immediate buyer for the 217-acre property might be a bit misguided, said Lorentz, executive director of Lakes Region Community Developers.
“It just doesn’t seem like the right hand” of the state “is talking to the left hand,” she said last week.
The site was once home to the Laconia State School for Feeble-Minded Children and later the Lakes Region Facility prison, which closed in 2009.
In 2017, the Legislature created the Lakeshore Redevelopment Planning Commission and charged it with studying the property to identify development alternatives, including public-private partnerships. The new legislation leapfrogs the commission’s input.
Lorentz said she has attended many meetings of the commission, which has supported workforce housing.
Letting groups like Lakes Region Community Developers acquire surplus land for workforce housing is a lot more realistic than expecting the state to come up with cash for 13,500 new housing units, she said.
“The state isn’t ever going to have enough money,” said Lorentz, “but it does have land that they could make available for that purpose.”
Founded in 1988 as the Laconia Area Community Land Trust, Lakes Region Community Developers owns, operates and pays property taxes on a $53 million real estate portfolio of 365 affordable apartments in Ashland, Gilford, Laconia, Meredith, Tilton and Wolfeboro.
With more than 100 of those units in Laconia, Lakes Region Community Developers is the largest landlord in the City on the Lakes, said Lorentz. Her organization builds housing that costs about $200,000 per unit.
Lorentz conceded that workforce/affordable housing in the Lakes Region is a tough sell because “private, for-profit builders are going to build high-end homes because that’s where the money is.” And Lorentz doesn’t pretend that a sufficient housing stock will be a cure-all, noting that incomes have to rise also.
Despite the lower rents charged by Lakes Region Community Developers, it is nonetheless “challenging to find people who make enough,” to live in its units said Lorentz.
“You need to be able to pay rent, you need good credit and you need landlord references,” Lorentz said.
While recognizing that “it’s going to take a long time” for New Hampshire to “get out of the hole“ in terms of housing and to return to a “normal balance” of supply and demand, a positive for now is that more people are aware of the need for affordable housing, she said.