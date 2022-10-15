Builder in Hooksett

Manchester builder Wayne Kenney looks at a house he was constructing last year on Marigold Way in Hooksett.

 MICHAEL COUSINEAU/UNION LEADER

September marked the most difficult time for people to afford a house or condo in New Hampshire, according to one group’s 17-year scorecard.

Many homes for sale are still getting multiple offers, but not as many as earlier this year or 2021, according to real estate agents.