Village on Technology Hill

The Londonderry Zoning Board of Adjustment last week rejected a variance request to allow 304 apartments to be built at the proposed mix-use development dubbed  The Village on Technology Hill. It also would include industrial and retail uses as well as a day care center. The site is located east of Manchester Boston Regional Airport between Harvey Road and Route 28.

“That shows why we have an affordable housing crisis,” co-developer Dick Anagnost said Friday. “Each jurisdiction has zoned out housing.”