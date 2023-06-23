Despite backing from the state Senate president, the state’s economic development commissioner and the former town manager, Londonderry’s zoning board has denied a variance request to build 304 apartments in an industrial zone.
“That shows why we have an affordable housing crisis,” co-developer Dick Anagnost said Friday. “Each jurisdiction has zoned out housing.”
Anagnost said he and his team are “exploring their options” for the Village on Technology Hill, which could have grown into a $300 million development.
Anagnost said he may ask the board to reconsider the 3-2 decision it made Wednesday. His representatives are scheduled to appear before the zoning board again on July 19.
This is the latest example of developers and local zoning boards clashing over how to confront the state’s severe housing shortage.
The proposed housing was intended to help attract hundreds of workers, who could live there and walk to work at newly constructed industrial buildings.
“The ZBA’s decision highlights the importance of modern, progressive zoning regulations as an instrument in resolving our state’s housing and labor market challenges,” Town Manager Michael Malaguti said in an email after the vote.
“While Londonderry’s comprehensive master plan anticipates and embraces projects like the Village on Technology Hill, our zoning regulations have not fully caught up with this vision,” said Malaguti, who backed the proposal.
Residents opposing the project feared the development might contribute to higher costs for town services. They also worried that children living at the new apartments would be playing in areas where large trucks travel, and new residents would have to contend with noise from the nearby Manchester-Boston Regional Airport.
“The board determined that granting the variance would be contrary to the public interest for the following reasons: The variance will alter the essential character of the neighborhood and there are safety concerns with respect to the people who live there,” according to a summary from Malaguti.
No impact on property values
A five-prong test to approve a variance requires that the project observe the spirit of the zoning ordinance. A majority of the board thought it wouldn’t. The majority also thought the project would do more harm to the public than benefit to the applicant.
All five voting members, however, said building housing there would not diminish surrounding property values.
The zoning board voted on only one variance request. The project also needed variances to allow retail sales in an industrial zone and to permit retaining walls in a conservation overlay district. Two special exceptions also were required for a group child care center.
If the project had secured ZBA approval, it still would need approval from the planning board.
Besides the apartments, the proposed project includes two industrial buildings and a day care center in a 75-acre “mixed-use village” in Londonderry near the Manchester line.
The project, situated east of Harvey Road and the Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, could cost as much as $300 million when fully developed, with the initial development to be completed in 2025 at a cost of $80 million to $90 million, according to Anagnost.
Four-decade Londonderry resident Daniel Bouchard, a police officer in town for 28 years, said he worried about the safety of children living in the village.
“Where are the kids going to play out there? Are they going to start skateboarding down Akira Way?” he said.
Bouchard also cited the fear of a potential area chemical spill spreading contaminants in the wind.
“Putting a residential area in an industrial area like that, I think it’s just exposing people to potential harm down the road,” Bouchard said.
Zoning update possible
Londonderry resident Tony Nigro, senior vice president of design and construction at Tuscan Village, said he didn’t know the mixed-use development in Salem would be mentioned by a previous speaker at Wednesday's Londonderry meeting.
“I can tell you that the model works when you take a forward-looking view of zoning ordinances that are over 100 years old in most cases and start to think about the impact upon the society and local community, and you work through them with logic and the due diligence that the planning board is going to put (it) through. You can have real good success," said Nigro, a Londonderry resident for nearly 30 years.
Malaguti said he “believe projects like this are as important to Londonderry as they are to the state and the region as we wrestle with a twin housing and labor market crisis that is inhibiting economic growth.”
In April, the project “received unanimous praise,” from the planning board, which reviewed the concept.
During the ZBA meeting, Assistant Town Manager Kellie Caron, who also is the director of economic development, said the project area “is identified in our master plan as an industrial village special district which promotes self-sustaining facilities, industrial uses, office and retail uses.”
But a zoning update could be in the offing.
“Yes, I am currently looking at language to propose in the future about mixed-use development in the industrial zone,” she said. “That does not exist today, so we have to work with what we have today.”
The town also is pursuing grant funding under Gov. Chris Sununu’s InvestNH initiative to review and improve its zoning and development regulations, Malaguti said.
Child care option an asset
Resident Charles Frank, who owns two properties next to the proposed development, worried about potentially lower property values and children's safety.
He also suggested that town officials undertake an analysis of town services for the proposed housing “that will be a burden to the town,” including higher costs for the fire department and school district.
Mark Laliberte, business development manager for the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs, applauded the day care proposal because child care is one of the biggest issues facing the state.
“This is certainly a model that we think can alleviate and address some of these challenges that we see as a hindrance to growth,” Laliberte said.
Co-developer Kevin Solinsky said the project benefits the town as well as his company, Envision Technology, which would move there.
“We are proposing housing for our workers because we realize that in New Hampshire, housing for employees is critical if you are going to be able to grow a business and attract the kind of talent that we need for these businesses,” he told the board.
OnPoint Systems, a Bedford company that produces a dog containment and tracking system, also would move there, he said.
More than 1,100 workers could work in the village, he said.
Former Town Manager Kevin Smith said the scarcity of affordable housing “has reached concerning levels.”
Town zoning that hasn’t been updated in decades “fails to reflect the evolving market trends” and community needs, Smith said.
Nick Golon, a principal with the Bedford land planning firm TFMoran, said this project was riding the coattails of other mixed-use projects that have shown success.
“Our zoning ordinances have not quite caught up to our master plans yet” in some communities, Golon said. “It may be a little ahead of its time in some elements, but we’re hoping that we can get caught up.”