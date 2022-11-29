USA-RAILROADS/LABOR

An aerial view of gantry cranes, shipping containers, and freight railway trains ahead of a possible strike if there is no deal with the rail worker unions, at the Union Pacific Los Angeles (UPLA) Intermodal Facility rail yard in Commerce, California.

 reuters file /BING GUAN

The U.S. House of Representatives plans to vote Wednesday to block a potential a rail strike after President Joe Biden warned of the dire economic consequences of a rail disruption that could happen as early as Dec. 9.

Biden had warned Monday of a catastrophic economic impact if railroad service ground to a halt, saying up to 765,000 Americans “could be put out of work in the first two weeks alone.”