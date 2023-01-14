The lucky lottery player who won the massive $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, marking the second-highest top prize in the history of the game, bought their winning ticket at a gas station just a mile from the New Hampshire border.
The record-breaking top prize was won from a ticket sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine, at 1498 Carl Broggi Highway, which is a mile on U.S. Route 202 from the border with Rochester, N.H. Before the big Mega Millions win Friday, the game’s jackpot had never been won in the Pine Tree State.
“We did it!!,” the Maine State Lottery wrote in a Facebook post. “Winning ticket sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon Maine. Winning numbers can be found on our website.”
The Mega Millions jackpot winner matched all six numbers drawn Friday night: 30, 43, 45, 46 and 61, as well as gold Mega Ball 14, according to the Mega Millions website. The top prize mounts to a $724.6 million cash award.
Friday’s win does not just mark the first time the top prize has ever been won by a person in Maine, but it is also notably the fourth billion-dollar jackpot won in the history of the Mega Millions game, noted Pat McDonald, lead director of the Mega Millions consortium and director of the Ohio Lottery.
“We thank all our retailers for their hard work during this spectacular run, and our customers for their enthusiasm and support. I hope the fun and excitement Mega Millions has generated inspires a winning attitude in our daily lives and towards everyone we meet,” McDonald said in a statement. “Here’s to a good year!”
Additionally, Friday’s top prize is also the seventh Mega Millions jackpot to be won on a Friday the 13th since the lottery game began 21 years ago and the first on such a day since October 2017, the Mega Millions organization noted in a statement.
The highest Mega Millions jackpot ever won was the $1.537 billion prize won by a single ticket-holder in South Carolina on Oct. 23, 2018. Before Friday, none of the top awards in the game was won from a ticket bought in New England.