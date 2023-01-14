The lucky lottery player who won the massive $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot Friday, marking the second-highest top prize in the history of the game, bought their winning ticket at a gas station just a mile from the New Hampshire border.

The record-breaking top prize was won from a ticket sold at Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine, at 1498 Carl Broggi Highway, which is a mile on U.S. Route 202 from the border with Rochester, N.H. Before the big Mega Millions win Friday, the game’s jackpot had never been won in the Pine Tree State.