If you felt the earth shake in the Concord area Wednesday night, you weren’t alone.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 1.9 magnitude earthquake at 11:53 p.m. near Bow, with the epicenter located near Allen Road and Parsons Way and Bow Bog Brook.
The last earthquake reported in New Hampshire registered a 1.9 magnitude in Alton on Dec. 20, 2022.
A 2.3-magnitude earthquake hit off Lake Winnisquam in November. That earthquake occurred about 3.1 miles northwest of Laconia, at the depth of 5.4 kilometers, according to the USGS.
According to the USGS, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2 is a minor earthquake, and is usually not felt by humans, but can still be recorded by seismographic equipment.
In May of 2022 a 2.2-magnitude earthquake whose epicenter was 1.8 miles deep registered on the northeastern side of Lake Wentworth.
According to the USGS, New Hampshire has endured hundreds of earthquakes throughout its history.
On Nov. 9, 1810, Exeter was rattled by a magnitude-6 earthquake, accompanied by a noise like a ’great explosion’ directly beneath the area. Windows were broken in Portsmouth.
The Concord region experienced several shocks between 1872 and 1891. Two moderate earthquakes, the first on Nov. 18, 1872, and the second on Dec. 19, 1882, were felt there. The first one lasted 10 seconds and was felt up in Laconia, while the 1882 tremor shook buildings in Dover and Pittsfield.
According to the USGS, the two largest quakes in New Hampshire history occurred four days apart in 1940, Dec. 20 and 24, both centered in Ossipee.
Both quakes measured 5.5 on the Richter Scale. Tamworth sustained the most damage, mostly to older homes and chimneys. Reports stated well water was muddy for several days, and minor damage such as cracked walls, broken water pipes, fallen plaster, and broken furniture also occurred.