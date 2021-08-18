A MegaMillions ticket worth $1 million was sold in New Hampshire for Tuesday night's drawing, state lottery officials said.

NH Lottery spokeswoman Maura McCann said the winner purchased their ticket using the iLottery online platform.

The winning numbers were: 3, 6, 16, 38 and 56. The ticket did not match the Mega Ball number of 24, McCann said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, no one had come forward to claim their winnings, McCann said.

“We are waiting for the prize claim to be made, but they sure woke up to some good news this morning,” said McCann.

Powerball, Mega Millions, Tri-State Gimme 5 as well as upwards of 70 different e-Instant games are sold on the iLottery platform, according to McCann.

This marks the seventh lottery ticket worth over $1 million to be sold in New Hampshire in 2021. The other winners were Powerball tickets.

Cabot Street Market in Portsmouth sold a $1 million Powerball winning ticket July 24.

The five other $1 million or greater winning Powerball tickets sold in New Hampshire this year were:

• Gomarlos, Swanzey $2 million on Jan. 16

• Sun Mart, Milford, $2 million on Jan. 23

• Hampstead Variety, Hampstead, $1 million on May 22

• Winners Corner, Manchester, $1 million on July 10

• NH iLottery, $2 million on July 10.

“Both the Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots seem to be dueling jackpots,” McCann said.

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is estimated to be $274 million.

With no winner, the MegaMillions jackpot climbs to $256 million ($185.6 million cash) ahead of its next drawing this Friday.

Recommended for you