A $1 million winning ticket was sold at a Keene store for Saturday's Powerball drawing, New Hampshire Lottery officials confirmed Sunday.
The winning ticket was sold at T-Bird Mini Mart on West Street in Keene, NH Lottery spokesperson Maura McCann said in an email.
The ticket matched the 5 winning numbers of 11 19 29 63 68, but not the Powerball number of 25.
New Hampshire was one of two states where $1 million winning tickets were sold for Saturday’s drawing. The second state was Virginia, McCann said.
An additional ticket in Florida matched the five white balls but won $2 million thanks to the Power Play multiplier.
Another $40,662 in prizes were won via retail tickets and the online platform, NH iLottery, ranging from $4 to $200.
The Powerball jackpot is projected to once again surpass half a billion dollars after no one hit the grand prize in Saturday night's drawing.
An estimated $522 million, with a cash option of $252.4 million, will be on the line for Monday night's Powerball drawing.
The last time someone hit the Powerball jackpot was in July, when one player in California won $1.08 billion — the game's third largest prize in history. Since that time, there have been 21 straight Powerball drawings without a grand prize winner.
The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are one in 292.2 million.
Officials recently announced that the New Hampshire Lottery broke its all-time sales record in Fiscal Year 2023, surpassing $603 million in total sales, marking a 12% or $66.5 million increase from its record high of $536.5 million set the previous year.
As a result, a record $187 million was generated in support of New Hampshire public education, reflecting a 27% or $40 million increase from the previous record high of $146.6 million.
Since its inception in 1964, the New Hampshire Lottery has contributed more than $2.64 billion to public education, supporting students, teachers and schools across the state.
“We are extremely proud to break yet another sales record, while delivering on our promise to continually maximize revenue for New Hampshire education,” said Charlie McIntyre, executive director of New Hampshire Lottery in a statement. “The New Hampshire Lottery strives for excellence, and we will continue to work tirelessly to meet and exceed the expectations of our New Hampshire players. With record high numbers from Mega Millions and Powerball, sports betting and our expanded menu of in-store and online games, we are confident the New Hampshire Lottery will continue to succeed and grow throughout Fiscal Year 2024 and beyond.”
Nearly all New Hampshire Lottery games ran ahead of last year’s sales pace, boosted by dueling Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots and a record-breaking Powerball jackpot that reached nearly $2 billion in November.
Mega Millions sales were up nearly 104%, while Powerball sales were up 19% year-over-year.
Sports betting continued to gain momentum, as total sports wagering in Fiscal Year 2023 surpassed $883 million.
In Fiscal Year 2023, players wagered more than $709 million through the DraftKings online sportsbook and nearly $174 million at New Hampshire’s retail sportsbooks. Sports betting generated $35.6 million in revenue in support of New Hampshire education.
In addition to the funding generated from Lottery games during Fiscal Year 2023, the New Hampshire Lottery and New Hampshire’s 14 charitable gaming establishments generated an additional $23.3 million in revenue in support of local charities and nonprofits, and $18.2 million for New Hampshire’s public school system.
Charitable gaming in New Hampshire includes Games of Chance, Historic Horse Racing, Bingo and Lucky 7.